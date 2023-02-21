Unison recommends members back pay deal for NHS staff in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unison recommends members back pay deal for NHS staff in Scotland

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 1.34pm
Unison has recommended that its members should accept the latest pay offer (Ben Birchall/PA)
Scotland’s largest health union has recommended its members accept a record pay deal offered to NHS workers north of the border.

Nurses, midwives and paramedics are among those who will see their pay packets rise by an average of 6.5% on April 1 after the Scottish Government announced last week it would spend £568 million of taxpayers’ money on the wage rises.

Unison, on Tuesday, became the latest union to recommend its members to accept the deal after its health committee endorsed the offer ahead of a member vote this week.

Wilma Brown, committee chairwoman, said: “After careful consideration, Unison’s health committee is recommending members accept this offer and that we get the pay into people’s pockets as soon as possible.”

But, Ms Brown said, the “ongoing pressures created by the staffing crisis are at the forefront of our members’ minds and are fuelling their frustration” and added that the “fight around staffing levels and fair reward for hardworking NHS staff continues to be our priority”.

In the deal, announced by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf on Friday, workers on the Agenda for Change pay scale will see rises as well as a one-off payment of between £387 and £939 depending on what band they are on.

Mr Yousaf, who is fighting to become the next leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland, said if workers accepted it would mean they were “by far and away the best paid anywhere in the UK”.

Under the proposals those on band band one, the lowest, will see their pay go up to £23,240 in 2023/24, an increase of 7.14%. They will win a one-off payment of £387.

Meanwhile, those on the highest part of band nine will see their pay go up by 3.33% next financial year.

Over the past two years, the lowest paid will have seen their pay packets go up by 19.26%, while the best paid will have seen it go up by just 5.4%.

The union’s 50,000 workers in the pay scale, which also includes domestics, managers and admin workers, will vote on the deal between Wednesday and Friday.

Unison’s move came after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) recommended its members accepted the deal, which will raise the wages of 160,000 health workers.

Julie Lamberth, the union’s Scotland board chairwoman, said on Friday the proposed pay rise would “make a positive difference”.

But the RCN warned ministers that if its members vote against the new deal, it will look to announce strike dates.

The union had rejected the pay offer made by the Scottish Government to NHS workers for 2022-23, but talks continued in the hope that a deal could be reached over pay for the coming financial year.

The Royal College of Midwives will also ask its members if the offer should be accepted.

The pay rise means paramedics in band six will earn over £4,000 more than 2021/22, porters on band two more than £3,750, and nurse practitioners more than £5,900 extra.

After the deal was announced, Mr Yousaf said: “We have taken difficult decisions to find this money within the health budget because we know that our staff are the very backbone of the NHS and we are committed to supporting them, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis.”

