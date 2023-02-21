‘Definitely don’t eat that one’ – Kate tries her hand at making pancakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Definitely don’t eat that one’ – Kate tries her hand at making pancakes

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 2.52pm Updated: February 21 2023, 4.02pm
The Princess of Wales flips a pancake (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Princess of Wales has joked her children may boycott her pancakes after she branded her attempts at a Shrove Tuesday treat as unfit to eat.

Kate laughed as she struggled to free the batter mix from a frying pan, but successfully tossed it when she joined residents from a nursing home enjoying the annual event.

Before she started, the princess predicted a culinary mishap, telling Anna Wright, head chef at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough: “I always seem to get my pancakes stuck either in the pan or the ceiling or the floor.”

Kate visits Oxford House Nursing Home
The Princess of Wales meets staff and residents (Hannah McKay/PA)

After pouring the batter into a frying pan, Kate keenly watched it, spatula in hand, asking Ms Wright for advice.

Kate said: “This is where I go wrong, I obviously try and turn them too quickly.”

Conscious of the large number of residents, staff and press silently watching, the princess quipped: “I wish there was, like, music going on.”

Laughing, she added: “Maybe the children won’t want to do pancakes… ‘Mummy we’ve seen you do it – no way’.”

After finally prising the pancake free she held the frying pan with both hands and tossed the batter mix, to applause from the audience, before pointing at her efforts and saying: “Definitely don’t eat that one.”

Kate does some cooking
Kate joked about her Shrove Tuesday efforts – but was given a round of applause after successfully tossing a pancake (Hannah McKay/PA)

Afterwards, Ms Wright said of Kate’s effort: “She did a very good job – I think maybe the mixture was a bit thick and she was under quite a bit of pressure.

“She said she will make them for her kids but I’m sure she will make better.”

Based in Slough, the nursing home looks after up to 34 residents, it also operates a domiciliary care organisation, Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable local residents to live independently in their own homes.

Kate had earlier spent time with the residents, kneeling down to talk to a number of elderly women, and affectionately held their hands as she chatted.

She met 109-year-old Nora Muchmore, born the year the First World War began, who had a card from the King and Queen Consort nearby congratulating her on her recent birthday – January 7.

Oxford House Nursing Home royal visit
Kate also chatted to staff during her visit (Hannah McKay/PA)

When the elderly woman’s grandson, John Anderson, told Kate her date of birth, the princess replied: “That’s two days before me – a fellow Capricorn.”

Kate asked what her favourite food was and when the 109-year-old replied ‘kidneys’ the royal said “I love kidneys too” and when she left the resident to rest said: “Next time I come and visit I will make sure I bring some kidneys with me.”

Another resident the princess met was Margaret Partington, 87, who ran a former hat rental business in Datchet whose clients included Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

But she met her match when she challenged 87-year-old Jean Wilkinson to a game of table football on an omni-board – an interactive computer console the nursing home bought before lockdown to stimulate residents, which has proved a real hit.

