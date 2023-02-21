Joely Richardson to narrate The Moon Of Kyiv ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joely Richardson to narrate The Moon Of Kyiv ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 3.24pm
Joely Richardson is a Save The Children ambassador (Ian West/PA)
Joely Richardson is a Save The Children ambassador (Ian West/PA)

British actress Joely Richardson will star in a short film for Save The Children reading a decades-old poem with “hauntingly relevant” lyrics to raise funds for children in Ukraine on the first anniversary of the conflict.

Richardson, 58, will narrate The Moon Of Kyiv from late Italian poet Gianni Rodari about shared humanity, which remind us that no matter where we are from we all exist under the same moon.

The poem, written in 1955, went viral in Italy days after Russia’s invasion into Ukraine last year and came to symbolise a call for peace.

It has since been transformed into a picture book with poignant illustrations from Italian artist Beatrice Alemagna which children’s publishing company Walker Books printed for free.

The Moon Of Kyiv
The Moon Of Kyiv picture book (Beatrice Alemagna/Walker Books/PA)

All profits from the book are going to Save The Children’s fund supporting children directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

The charity’s UK ambassador Richardson, who recently starred in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, said of the two-minute film which will be released on Thursday: “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Save The Children asked me to narrate the beautiful new animation of The Moon Of Kyiv.

“Although it was first written over 70 years ago, the words are still hauntingly relevant today. 100% of the profits from the sale of the book will be donated to Save The Children, to help support children impacted by the conflict.”

Renowned author Sir Michael Morpurgo, best known for his children’s novels including the 1982 work War Horse, said: “Read this book, look up at the moon, know it shines on the faces of the children of Ukraine, on everyone everywhere who is living through war and living through peace.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Moon Of Kyiv, a poem about humanity, was written in 1955 by Italian poet Gianni Rodari (Beatrice Alemagna/Walker Books/PA)

British author and illustrator Lauren Child, best known for the Charlie And Lola book series adapted for TV, said: “A beautifully simple way of reminding us of that most obvious truth: that what connects us is always more powerful than those things that divide,” while After You’d Gone novelist Maggie O’Farrell said: “A gorgeous, timely book about compassion and connection.”

Eoin Colfer, best known for the Artemis Fowl book series, said: “A book the world should read, gorgeous and heart-warming, full of optimism and wisdom.”

Rodari worked as a teacher and journalist before writing books for children and achieved huge success across his long career before his death in 1980.

Alemagna is an author and illustrator of more than 30 books for children, including The Wonderful Fluffy Little Squishy, On A Magical Do-Nothing Day and Harold Snipperpot’s Best Disaster Ever.

