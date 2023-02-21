Death toll from Brazil deluge hits 44 as search continues for missing dozens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Death toll from Brazil deluge hits 44 as search continues for missing dozens

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 4.17pm
A machine removes mud after a deadly mudslide triggered by heavy rains covered homes near Juquehy beach in the coastal city of Sao Sebastiao, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
A machine removes mud after a deadly mudslide triggered by heavy rains covered homes near Juquehy beach in the coastal city of Sao Sebastiao, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

The death toll from flooding and landslides in Brazil’s southern state of Sao Paulo has reached 44 as searches continue for dozens still missing.

Most of the search is concentrated in the mountainous coastal municipality of Sao Sebastiao, where 43 deaths have been recorded.

Firefighters still hope to find people alive in the rubble of houses slammed by landslides during a weekend deluge, said Sao Sebastiao city hall worker Pedro de Rosario.

Brazil Rains
Rescue workers search for survivors in Sao Sebastiao (Andre Penner/AP)

“Hope is the last thing that dies, so we have a lot of hope,” he said. “There are still people buried.”

Seven bodies have been identified and released for burial, while nearly 800 people are homeless and 1,730 have been displaced, the state government said in a statement.

Members of the armed forces joined the search and rescue efforts, and starting on Thursday the navy will build a hospital with up to 300 beds to help relief efforts, governor Tarcisio de Freitas said at a news conference in Sao Sebastiao.

Brazil Rain
Vehicles landed on the beach in Sao Sebastiao (Sao Paulo Government/AP)

Authorities are digging through the mud and clearing roads, but parts of the main road connecting Rio de Janeiro state with Sao Paulo’s port city of Santos are still blocked by landslides.

Another road connecting the city of Bortiga to inland Sao Paulo remains completely blocked.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the region on Monday, and called for people living in the hillside areas to be relocated to safer regions.

APTOPIX Brazil Rains
The Rio-Santos highway is blocked by mudslides (Andre Penner/AP)

Rain in Sao Sebastiao surpassed 600mm (23.6in) during a 24-hour period over the weekend, among the largest downpours ever in such a short period in Brazil.

Around 7.5 tons of aid items including food, water and hygiene kits have already been distributed to victims, the state government of Sao Paulo said.

The affected area, on the northern coast of Sao Paulo state and famous for beach resorts flanked by mountains, is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in big cities.

