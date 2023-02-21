Ireland’s offer to train Ukrainian soldiers is ‘modest’ and necessary – Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ireland’s offer to train Ukrainian soldiers is ‘modest’ and necessary – Martin

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 4.56pm
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin has defended a decision taken by the Irish government to approve Irish soldiers providing training to Ukraine, saying that it was a “very modest contribution”.

Ireland has maintained a policy of providing non-lethal assistance to Ukraine, such as medical equipment, food parcels and body armour.

Government ministers have said that despite its neutrality, it is not politically neutral on the issue of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, government agreed for up to 30 Defence Forces personnel to provide training to the Ukrainian armed forces as part of the newly established European Union Military Assistance Mission.

The training is expected to take place in EU countries, and a small number of staff will also be based in Brussels and in Strausberg, Germany, to support the activity.

In response to questions about the move, Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin defended the measure as necessary and “modest”.

“Ukraine is engaged in an act of self defence, Ukraine didn’t invite this war,” Mr Martin told reporters.

“This war, waged by Putin and Russia on Ukraine, is a violation of the UN Charter which enshrines the basic right of any nation to its territorial integrity and to its sovereignty.

“Our military neutrality is defined – we’re not members of Nato and we’re not members of the EU’s (Common Security and Defence Policy).

“What’s envisaged here is a very modest contribution to training Ukrainian defence personnel, particularly in certain areas where we could have some added value to bring, such as medical combat and engineering, training in that area; explosives ordnance in terms of de-mining;

“But also in terms of cluster munitions and unexploded ordnances which can be very damaging to civilian populations in the aftermath of bombardments and attacks.

“So it’s an area where we think we can add, it’s non-lethal.”

He said that since the war began last February, Ireland has provided 77 million euro of support through the European Union, but it has been confined to non-lethal supports

“Training falls into that category,” he said.

“Given the enormity of the needs on the ground – and this battle, as much as all of the lethal support that other countries are providing – in terms of logistics, engineering, foods supplies, very essentials – I think we do have to make a contribution to supporting the people to withstand the enormous bombardment that they are under.

“This is a war on people, and civilian power facilities,” he said.

The Council of the EU launched the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in support of Ukraine, with the aim of enhancing Ukraine’s military capability to defend its civilians and territory within internationally recognised borders.

EUMAM has a mandate to provide training to up to 15,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

The mission is already up and running, and operates on a needs-based approach based on the Ukrainian military’s requirements.

It is expected that Defence Forces will begin the training as soon as the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces are matched to what is on offer from Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

Tanaiste Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Chloe Ballantine . was a double winner at the Scottish Make-up Awards. Image: Chloe Ballantine.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.
'Keep council tax rise to 1%' say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP's…
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist

Editor's Picks

Most Commented