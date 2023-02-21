Man who said he identified as female jailed for sexual assault in station toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who said he identified as female jailed for sexual assault in station toilet

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 5.16pm
Ian Bullock, 39, of Stratford Road, Birmingham, was jailed for 16 months for one count of sexual assault (British Transport Police/PA)
A “dangerous individual” who said he identified as a woman in an attempt to justify a sexual assault in a train station toilet has been jailed.

Ian Bullock attacked the woman in the toilets of Birmingham New Street station on March 21 last year as she washed her hands, after he entered the female toilets while wearing a hi-vis vest at around 7am.

After his victim left a cubicle, Bullock, 39, moved towards her and bent down, before sexually assaulting the woman, the British Transport Police (BTP) said on Tuesday.

The woman challenged Bullock and he left in silence, before attempting to disguise himself by taking off the hi-vis vest and placing a beanie hat on.

Rail strikes
The attack happened at Birmingham New Street station in March 2022 (Jacob King/PA)

BTP officers were called and later arrested him at the scene.

During a police interview, Bullock claimed that the reason he was in the toilets was that he now identified as female.

On December 12 last year, Bullock, of Stratford Road, Birmingham, was convicted of one count of sexual assault at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

On February 7 at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Heidi Kubik KC jailed Bullock for 16 months.

Detective Inspector Ian Wright said: “Bullock is a dangerous individual who deliberately changed his clothing that morning in order to loiter in the female toilets undetected and launch this vile, pre-meditated assault on the victim in a space she had every right to feel safe in.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the victim, who faced with an unimaginably awful situation immediately challenged Bullock and reported what had happened to station staff – meaning officers were able to arrive quickly and arrest him at the scene.

“We are absolutely determined to root out sexual offending from the railway network and in this case, Bullock deserves every day of the prison sentence he’s been handed.

“If you ever experience or witness such behaviour when travelling, you can text us discreetly on 61016 or call 999 in an emergency.”

Bullock was also made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and made to sign on to the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

As part of the conditions of the order, he is barred from entering or loitering outside female toilets, and wearing any type of high-vis jacket other than for a lawful employment purpose or when required on transport.

