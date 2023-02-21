US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’, Joe Biden tells crowd in Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’, Joe Biden tells crowd in Poland

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 5.39pm Updated: February 21 2023, 8.24pm
President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

Joe Biden has warned of “hard and bitter days ahead” as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark, but vowed that the US and allies “will not waver” in supporting the Ukrainians.

A day after his surprise visit to Kyiv, the US president used a strongly worded address in neighbouring Poland to praise allies in Europe for stepping up over the past year and to send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Nato will not be divided, and we will not tire”.

“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” he said before a crowd of thousands outside Warsaw’s Royal Castle. “I can report: Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud. It stands tall and, most important, it stands free.”

With Russia and Ukraine preparing spring offensives, Mr Biden insisted there will be no backing down from what he has portrayed as a global struggle between democracy and autocracy — though polling suggests American support for ongoing military assistance appears to be softening.

“Democracies of the world will stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow and forever,” he said, adding the US and allies will “have Ukraine’s back”.

Mr Biden’s speech came a day after his unannounced trip to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and walked the city streets as an air raid siren blared.

Last year, weeks after Russian forces began their attacks on Ukraine, Mr Biden delivered a harsh condemnation of Mr Putin from the gardens of the castle.

Speaking on Tuesday to a crowd that included Polish citizens and Ukrainian refugees — and millions more following in Ukraine, Russia and around the world — he made his case that Mr Putin’s war has been a failure.

“When President Putin ordered his tanks to roll into Ukraine, he thought we would roll over. He was wrong,” Mr Biden said.

The president also declared “the democracies of the world have grown stronger” while the world’s autocrats — including Mr Putin — have become weaker.

“Autocrats only understand one word — no, no, no,” he said. “No, you will not take my country. No, you will not take my freedom. No, you will not take my future.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Biden with Polish President Andrzej Duda as he began consultations with allies to prepare for a new phase of the war.

“We have to have security in Europe,” Mr Biden said at the presidential palace. “It’s that basic, that simple, that consequential.”

He described Nato as “maybe the most consequential alliance in history” which is “stronger than it’s ever been” despite the Russian leader’s hopes that it would fracture over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Duda praised the American president’s visit to Kyiv as “spectacular”, saying it “boosted morale of Ukraine’s defenders”.

APTOPIX Biden US Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace (Evan Vucci/AP)

He said the trip was “a sign that the free world, and its biggest leader, the president of the United States, stands by them”.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden will again meet Mr Duda along with other leaders of the Bucharest Nine, the eastern-most members of the Nato military alliance. Ukraine is not a member.

While Mr Biden is looking to use his whirlwind trip to Europe as a moment of affirmation for Ukraine and allies, the White House has also acknowledged there is no clear end game to the war in the near term, and the situation on the ground has become increasingly complex.

Mr Biden and Mr Zelensky discussed capabilities Ukraine needs “to be able to succeed on the battlefield” in the months ahead, said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Mr Zelensky has been pushing the US and European allies to provide fighter jets and long-range missile systems known as ATACMS — which Mr Biden has declined to provide so far.

Mr Sullivan declined to comment on whether there was any movement on that during the leaders’ talk.

