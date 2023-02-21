Marco Rose expecting a tough task in stopping Man City’s Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Marco Rose expecting a tough task in stopping Man City’s Erling Haaland

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 5.42pm
Marco Rose (right) will come against his former player Erling Haaland (left) on Wednesday (David Inderlied/PA)
Marco Rose (right) will come against his former player Erling Haaland (left) on Wednesday (David Inderlied/PA)

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose accepts his side have a tough task to stop a player “crazy about scoring” in Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Rose’s side come up against the formidable English outfit and the prolific Haaland in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Rose knows Haaland well having coached the Norwegian at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland
Haaland has been prolific for Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

The German said: “If he sees the goal – he is crazy about scoring. He is always there for the team, working for the team.

“He has improved his game a lot, his technical side, his movement and things around. Now he is playing for one of the best teams in the world and he is a world-class player.

“But I have great confidence in my team. We want to compete against one of the best teams in the world, see and look for opportunities.

“We want to be brave and want to solve all the problems and tasks – Haaland is one of them. We want to do it as a team.”

Haaland has scored 32 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for City but Rose recognises he is not the only threat facing his team in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Red Bull Arena.

Marco Rose
Marco Rose sees threats throughout the City side (Steve Welsh/PA)

He said: “It is just a top, top squad with an outstanding coach. I told my lads we will need to suffer.

“But we shouldn’t see it as suffering, we should enjoy it. We should be able to close down the free spaces and interrupt the good combination play.

“We need to have fun and enjoy defending and winning the ball. Then it’s all about creating chances, taking advantage of certain chances that we can have.

“We want to compete with them and want to prove we also have a good team, with good players that can play at the top level. I see ourselves well prepared and there is great anticipation.”

The two sides met in last season’s group stage – before Rose was Leipzig boss – with City winning 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium and the Germans prevailing 2-1 in what was a dead rubber in the return.

Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring against Manchester City
Christopher Nkunku scored a a hat-trick against City last season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rose took charge of the side after the sacking of Domenico Tedesco last September and successfully guided them through to the knockout stages as runners-up to holders Real Madrid in Group F.

Christopher Nkunku, who scored a hat-trick in last season’s loss at the Etihad and has 17 goals this term, is doubtful having only just returned from a knee injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

Marco Rose (right) will come against his former player Erling Haaland (left) on Wednesday (David Inderlied/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Chloe Ballantine . was a double winner at the Scottish Make-up Awards. Image: Chloe Ballantine.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.
'Keep council tax rise to 1%' say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP's…
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist

Editor's Picks

Most Commented