Cash-in-transit driver guilty of being ‘inside man’ in faked £920,000 heist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cash-in-transit driver guilty of being ‘inside man’ in faked £920,000 heist

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 5.56pm
Andrew Measor (Met Police)
Andrew Measor (Met Police)

A cash-in-transit driver has been found guilty of being the “inside man” in a plot to steal almost £1 million after handcuffing himself to his van’s steering wheel in a faked armed heist.

Andrew Measor, 51, claimed he used his nose to dial his phone to call for help from the Loomis depot in Dagenham, east London, after he was “raided” on December 30 2021.

The driver, who had worked for the firm for around three years, said £920,000 in banknotes had been stolen after a man armed with a gun approached him as he left his home and said: “I know everything that goes on. Just do as I say and everything will be OK.”

But Southwark Crown Court heard Measor handcuffed himself to the steering wheel, then waited two hours before raising the alarm over the faked robbery in Ilford, east London, with Stefanos Cantaris, 39.

Andrew Measor court case
Measor handcuffed himself to the steering wheel after faked robbery (Met Police/PA) 

Measor, from Loughton, Essex, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice on Tuesday.

Cantaris, from Epping, Essex, who had already pleaded guilty to the theft charge, was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, while they were both cleared of conspiracy to launder money.

Cantaris was remanded in custody while Measor was granted conditional bail ahead of sentencing on March 24 but Judge Dafna Spiro warned him he faces a lengthy prison sentence.

The court heard the pair met on numerous occasions in the months leading up to the theft.

While signed off from work after the heist, Measor told a friend that it was “defo an inside job”, prosecutor Catherine Farrelly told the jury.

She said: “That is probably one of the few things upon which Andrew Measor and the prosecution will agree during this trial – that this was an ‘inside job’.

“And so you will want to consider who it was on the inside who was able to provide Stefanos Cantaris and his co-conspirators with the information needed to execute this theft.

“It won’t surprise you to hear me say the prosecution says that the evidence points squarely in the direction of Andrew Measor.”

Ms Farrelly said the theft of the £920,000 was carried out “with the assistance and full participation” of Measor.

“They sought to hide this by faking a robbery,” she said.

“They have then, to the most part, successfully hidden the money that was stolen.”

Terrance Burrell, 57, from Theydon Bois, Essex; Mark Kendall, 56, from Loughton; Paul McSweeney, 55, from Watford, Hertfordshire; Saimir Neziri, 38, from Barnet, north London; and Christopher Shipp, 35, from Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, were acquitted of all three charges.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

Andrew Measor (Met Police)
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Chloe Ballantine . was a double winner at the Scottish Make-up Awards. Image: Chloe Ballantine.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.
'Keep council tax rise to 1%' say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP's…
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist

Editor's Picks

Most Commented