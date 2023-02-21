Record-breaker ‘Polar Preet’ Chandi honoured at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Record-breaker ‘Polar Preet’ Chandi honoured at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 6.00pm
Captain Preet Chandi after being made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Captain Preet Chandi after being made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A British Army medical officer who completed a record-breaking polar expedition has said “wherever we start from, we can go and achieve anything” after she was made an MBE.

Captain Preet Chandi, a physiotherapist from Derby dubbed Polar Preet, was honoured by the Princess Royal at the Windsor Castle investiture.

Conservative MPs Dame Maria Miller, Sir Jeremy Wright and Tracey Crouch were among the 67 people set to be honoured at the ceremony.

Last month, Capt Chandi broke the world record for the furthest solo, unaided polar expedition, covering 922 miles across Antarctica in 70 days and 16 hours.

Captain Preet Chandi after being made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle
Captain Preet Chandi after being made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She beat the previous world record of 907 miles, set in 2015 by fellow soldier Henry Worsley, a retired lieutenant colonel.

During the trek Capt Chandi pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge (pulk), weighing around 19 stone (120kg), while battling temperatures as low as minus 30C and wind speeds of up to 60mph.

She previously became the first woman of colour to embark on a solo expedition when she completed a 700-mile ski to the South Pole in 40 days in January last year.

On Tuesday, Capt Chandi told the PA news agency: “It’s really special to come to Windsor Castle. I’m still recovering from my most recent trip.

“It was a huge trip so it’s completely normal for it to take a little while to recover, I can be a bit impatient at times but I’m definitely getting there.

“I didn’t know anything about Antarctica and I kept wanting to show people that wherever we start from, whatever we look like, we can go and achieve anything.

“So to have gone on my second expedition, it really means a lot.

“Of course it’s incredible to come away with a world record and for me it’s just really important to say if I can go and do something like this, anyone can go and achieve anything and hopefully people can relate that to whatever they’re interested in, whether it’s the arts, science, adventure, whatever it is.

“It’s important to remember where you came from and I want to be relatable to people to show, actually, I didn’t start here and I found it really difficult.”

On her conversation with Anne, she said: “She was asking me how I was doing after the trip and asking how I found it, I told her I was doing well and recovering post-op.

“And she was asking me if I felt being a physio had helped as well, which, definitely, medical skills I carried with me on the trip were helpful.”

Capt Chandi explained she suffered “polar thigh”, a cold-related injury which affected her calf and for which she was given a skin graft.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dame Maria Miller after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Conservative MP for Basingstoke Dame Maria, who served as culture secretary under David Cameron, said it was a “really special day”.

On what she spoke to Anne about, the MP said: “Why I received this honour, which was for the work that I did when I was a minister, passing the Equal Marriage Act, and also for establishing the Women and Equalities Select Committee.

“So the award was for parliamentary and public service and I’m particularly proud of that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

Captain Preet Chandi after being made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Chloe Ballantine . was a double winner at the Scottish Make-up Awards. Image: Chloe Ballantine.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.
'Keep council tax rise to 1%' say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP's…
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist

Editor's Picks

Most Commented