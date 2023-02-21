Putin suspends Russia’s participation in remaining major nuclear treaty with US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Putin suspends Russia’s participation in remaining major nuclear treaty with US

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 6.20pm Updated: February 21 2023, 7.12pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is suspending its participation in the New Start treaty — the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US — sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.

Speaking in his state-of-the-nation address, he also said Russia should be ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the US does so, a move that would end a global ban on nuclear weapons tests in place since the end of the Cold War.

Explaining his decision to suspend Russia’s obligations under the 2010 New Start treaty, Mr Putin accused the US and its Nato allies of openly declaring the goal of Moscow’s defeat in Ukraine.

“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” he said, declaring his decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the treaty.

He later sent a draft bill on the pact’s suspension to the Kremlin-controlled lower house, which is expected to quickly rubber-stamp it on Wednesday.

He emphasised, however, that Moscow was not withdrawing from the pact altogether. Hours after his address, the Foreign Ministry said the country will respect the caps on nuclear weapons set under the treaty.

Russia also will continue to exchange information about test launches of ballistic missiles under earlier agreements with the US, the ministry said.

Noting that the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in New Start could be reversed, the Foreign Ministry urged the US to de-escalate tensions and create a proper environment for the treaty’s implementation.

The treaty envisages caps on the number of nuclear weapons and broad inspections of nuclear sites, but Mr Putin said such inspections do not make sense after the US and its allies declared the goal of dealing Moscow a military defeat in Ukraine and helped the Ukrainian military mount strikes on Russian nuclear facilities.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken condemned Mr Putin’s move as “deeply unfortunate and irresponsible”, adding: “We’ll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does.

“We remain ready to talk about strategic arms limitations at any time with Russia irrespective of anything else going on in the world or in our relationship.

“I think it matters that we continue to act responsibly in this area. It’s also something the rest of the world expects of us.”

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also voiced regret about Mr Putin’s move, saying “full arms control architecture has been dismantled”.

“I strongly encourage Russia to reconsider its decision and respect existing agreements,” he told reporters.

Mr Putin argued that while the US has pushed for the resumption of inspections of Russian nuclear facilities under the treaty, Nato allies had helped Ukraine mount drone attacks on Russian air bases hosting nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

The Russian leader on Tuesday mocked Nato’s statement urging Moscow to allow the resumption of the US inspections of Russian nuclear weapons sites as “some kind of theatre of the absurd”.

“The drones used for it were equipped and modernised with Nato’s expert assistance,” Mr Putin said. “And now they want to inspect our defence facilities? In the conditions of today’s confrontation, it sounds like sheer nonsense.”

He described the US push for access to Russian nuclear sites as “the height of hypocrisy and cynicism”.

“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and at the same time they keep trying to get to our nuclear facilities,” he said.

He noted he signed an order a week ago to deploy new land-based strategic missiles and asked: “Are they also going to poke their noses there?”

The Russian leader also alleged that a Nato statement on New Start raised the issue of the nuclear weapons of Britain and France, which are part of the alliance’s nuclear capability but are not included in the US-Russian pact.

“They are also aimed against us. They are aimed against Russia,” Mr Putin said of the European weapons.

“Before we return to discussing the issue, we need to understand what are the aspirations of Nato members Britain and France and how we take it into account, their strategic arsenals that are part of the alliance’s combined strike potential.”

Then presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev signed the New Start treaty in 2010.

The pact limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. The agreement envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented