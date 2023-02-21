Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte to miss RB Leipzig clash due to illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte to miss RB Leipzig clash due to illness

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 6.40pm Updated: February 21 2023, 7.30pm
Manchester City are without Kevin De Bruyne for their Champions League game at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City are without Kevin De Bruyne for their Champions League game at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester City’s Champions League clash at RB Leipzig due to illness, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Both players featured in Saturday’s game at Nottingham Forest but have reported feeling unwell in the days since.

Neither were present as Guardiola’s squad held an open training session on Tuesday morning and they did not travel to Germany for Wednesday’s last-16 first-leg encounter.

Aymeric Laporte
Aymeric Laporte misses out due to illness (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Speaking at his pre-match press conference at the Red Bull Arena, Guardiola said: “It is what it is.

“Sometimes during the season it happens. Kevin didn’t feel good right after the game in Nottingham on Sunday and yesterday Ayme didn’t feel good.

“Other players are going to play. It happens sometimes.”

Playmaker De Bruyne played 88 minutes in the frustrating 1-1 draw at the City Ground, with defender Laporte completing the full match.

They join centre-back John Stones on the sidelines as the England international continues to recover from a thigh injury.

Guardiola added he was unsure if either De Bruyne or Laporte would be available for Saturday’s game at Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland, who has scored 32 goals in 31 appearances since joining City, will be the Premier League champions’ main threat as they look to take another stride towards a sixth successive quarter-final appearance.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland will be looking to add to his impressive goal tally (Adam Davy/PA)

The prolific Norwegian’s presence in the City side continues to divide opinion, however, with Thierry Henry the latest pundit to suggest the team are more “predictable” with him in it.

Guardiola said: “I understand exactly what he wants to say but to be less predictable does not depend on Haaland.

“It depends on the way we can make the process to arrive in different channels to the final third.

“We need more runners from Kevin, from (Ilkay) Gundogan, from the wingers when we arrive in the final third.

“But, come on. He has scored 32 goals. We are the team who have scored the most in the Premier League. Always we can do good things, with Erling as well.”

Guardiola has enjoyed remarkable success throughout his managerial career but has not won the Champions League since the second of his two titles with Barcelona in 2011.

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola missed out on Champions League success in the 2021 final (Adam Davy/PA)

The European crown eluded him in three years at Bayern Munich and the 2021 final appearance has been his best effort in six seasons with City.

In some quarters, Guardiola, despite winning four Premier Leagues in five years, has therefore been painted as a relative failure but he insists this is something he has come to terms with.

He said: “I would say if my career finished tomorrow I will feel more than blessed and grateful for what I have done with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here, in Europe and other competitions.

“I could never have expected to have had the career I have had, not just for the success but for the way we have played and the way I love it.

“We want to do our best and we have the illusion to do quarter-finals but what is going to happen is going to happen. Destiny is already written.

“I have the feeling that after whatever happens, whatever I have done personally in the past, I am going to fail. Nothing will be enough.

“When I learned that I said we just have fun, enjoy being here – let’s go guys, try to do it again. That’s all.”

