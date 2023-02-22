Bill to delay Assembly election and progress ‘Daithi’s Law’ to pass Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bill to delay Assembly election and progress ‘Daithi’s Law’ to pass Commons

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 12.03am
Regulations to progress Daithi’s Law, named after six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, are set to be laid at Westminster on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Regulations to progress Daithi’s Law, named after six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, are set to be laid at Westminster on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

A Bill extending the deadline for holding a fresh Assembly election in Northern Ireland and introducing regulations for a new organ donation law is set to pass through the Commons.

The Government has moved to progress the stalled legislation on the opt-out donation system because the political impasse at Stormont means local Assembly members have been unable to convene to pass the regulations.

The law is named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, who is waiting for a heart transplant.

Chris Heaton-Harris visit to the US
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he had made an ‘exceptional intervention’ to pass organ donation laws for NI in Westminster (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill is expected to move through all stages in the House of Commons later.

It will further delay the requirement for the formation of an executive at Stormont until January 18 next year and delay an Assembly election to April 11 at the latest.

The Government said the additional time would allow the Stormont parties to “to focus attention on restoring devolved institutions” as well as providing space for continued UK-EU dialogue over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP collapsed the devolved executive a year ago in protest at the post-Brexit protocol and the party has made clear it will not lift its block on powersharing until radical changes are made to the contentious Irish Sea trading arrangements.

The Bill will also allow regulations to be made regarding the rules for “Daithi’s Law”.

Last week a bid to restore the Assembly to pass the law failed when the DUP once again exercised its veto to prevent the election of a speaker, meaning no further business could be conducted.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was taking the “exceptional step” of progressing the legislation at Westminster following cross-party support for the plight of Daithi.

The opt-out system, which already operates in the rest of the UK, would mean adults in Northern Ireland would be presumed to be donors, unless they take a decision to opt out. It is being implemented to increase donation rates in the region.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “The people of Northern Ireland deserve to have a fully-functioning devolved Government working on the important issues impacting them and achieving this remains my top priority.

“This Bill creates the time and space needed to focus attention on restoring Stormont and for UK-EU negotiations to reach a solution on the NI Protocol that meets the needs of people across Northern Ireland.

“The Bill will also see the installation of an ‘opt-out’ organ donation system.

“While this exceptional intervention by the Government is welcome and important, I am disappointed the decision was not taken by locally-elected decision-makers in the NI Assembly.

“I will continue to do everything I can to support the parties to come together as soon as possible in the interests of those who elected them.”

