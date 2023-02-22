What the papers say – February 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – February 22

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 5.02am
What the papers say – February 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – February 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Wednesday papers are led by a war of words between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

The Times leads with the Russian president using a state of the nation address to announce the country would abandon its arms control treaty with the US.

The Daily Mail and The Independent carry the US president’s response, with Mr Biden saying at an address in Poland: “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.”

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to Ukraine as the anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is exploring the option of a 5% public sector pay rise, while The Daily Telegraph says ministers believe the figure should be 3.5%.

It comes as The Guardian leads with the Royal College of Nursing agreeing to pause major strike action while engaging with the Government in “intensive talks” over pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.

The Daily Express and Daily Star say supermarkets have warned a shortage of tomatoes has expanded to include other fresh produce and is likely to last weeks.

According to The Sun, the family of an alleged domestic abuse victim have blamed her death on Lancashire Police.

The i reports Mr Sunak has called the bluff of Tory ministers who threatened to resign over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

And Metro says a misconduct hearing has heard a former Metropolitan Police officer made derogatory comments about Katie Price’s son in a WhatsApp group with other officers which contained sustained discriminatory content.

