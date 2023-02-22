McLaren considering shock engine partnership with Red Bull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
McLaren considering shock engine partnership with Red Bull

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 10.08am
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown visited Red Bull Powertrains earlier this month (David Davies/PA)
McLaren are considering a shock engine partnership with Red Bull.

The PA news agency has been told that McLaren chief executive Zak Brown visited Red Bull Powertrains – the engine division of the team which last season dominated Formula One – earlier this month to explore a potential deal.

A Red Bull spokesperson confirmed to PA on Wednesday that Brown has been at their factory.

Zak Brown ahead of a race
Red Bull’s engines are currently supplied by Honda, but the world champions will make their own power units from 2026 to coincide with a major overhaul of the sport’s regulations.

It was recently announced that American car marker Ford would also be involved in the Red Bull project, although primarily from an advertising perspective.

While talks between both McLaren, who are due to be powered by Mercedes for another three seasons, and Red Bull are at an early stage, Brown’s presence at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes headquarters was a surprise, given his strained relationship with rival boss Christian Horner following the cost-cap row which last year engulfed the sport.

Brown wrote a letter to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to suggest that a breach of the sport’s financial rules constituted “cheating”.

The American did not specifically name Red Bull, but the apparent insinuation infuriated Horner and has cast some doubt over whether the two teams would be able to work together in the future.

In a bitter press conference to preview October’s United States Grand Prix, Horner, sitting alongside Brown, said he was “shocked and appalled” by the accusation of foul play.

Red Bull were later fined £6million for a £1.8m overspend, although the FIA said they “did not act in bad faith, dishonestly or in a fraudulent manner”. Speaking at last season’s final round in Abu Dhabi, Brown said he stood by his letter.

McLaren are also understood to have been in dialogue with Honda as the Japanese manufacturer weighs up a formal return to F1 as an engine manufacturer in 2026.

Addressing McLaren’s future plans at his team’s launch last week, Brown said: “We have some time to decide what we want to do in 2026 and beyond.

“It’s something that (McLaren team principal) Andrea (Stella) and I are in the process of slowly reviewing. We’re not in a big rush and we are very happy with Mercedes.”

The PA news agency has contacted McLaren for comment.

The F1 season fires up in Bahrain next Sunday, with a three-day test – also in the Gulf Kingdom – getting under way on Thursday.

