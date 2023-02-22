Inquest opens into death of football team captain who was trapped in Thai cave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inquest opens into death of football team captain who was trapped in Thai cave

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 10.26am
Duangphet Phromthep’s team were welcomed to Old Trafford for a Premier League match after they were rescued (David Davies/EMPICS Sport/PA)
Duangphet Phromthep’s team were welcomed to Old Trafford for a Premier League match after they were rescued (David Davies/EMPICS Sport/PA)

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of Duangphet Phromthep, the captain of the Thai football team who were trapped in a cave for 18 days in 2018.

Duangphet, known as Dom, died at Kettering General Hospital on February 14, after paramedics were called to his school – Brooke House College in Leicestershire – on February 12.

Opening an inquest into the 17-year-old’s death at Leicester Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Professor Catherine Mason, senior coroner for Leicester City and South Leicestershire, said that a provisional cause of death had been identified.

However, she did not disclose the cause during the short hearing.

She said: “A cause of death has been provided. The cause of death is provisional until the formal hearing.

Duangpetch Promthep death
Paramedics were called to Brooke House College in Market Harborough at lunchtime on February 12, who then called the police (Jacob King/PA)

“Investigations and inquiries are continuing and I’m not in a position to proceed.

A review hearing will take place on July 6, Prof Mason added.

Leicestershire Police said last week the death was not believed to be suspicious.

Dom had previously gained worldwide fame as the captain of The Wild Boars, or Moo Pa in Thai, football team.

In 2018 Dom and his team became trapped in the caves after a sudden storm caused flooding which blocked the exit.

The boys, then aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach spent nine days in darkness without food before they were found by an international search and rescue effort involving around 10,000 people.

Dom turned 13 while trapped in the cave and images of the boys were beamed across the world.

They were sedated before being taken out of the cave one at a time by a team of divers.

They left hospital a few weeks later after some contracted lung infections while they were trapped.

The BBC had previously reported that Dom had enrolled as a student in the football academy late last year at the college based in Market Harborough.

In a statement released on February 15, Ian Smith, principal at the college, said: “This event has left our college community deeply saddened and shaken.

“We unite in grief with all of Dom’s family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the college’s global family.

“The college is liaising with statutory authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy in London, and dedicating all resources to assist our student body, as they as young people process Dom’s passing.

“Beyond that, we are unable to comment further at this time and would ask for privacy and compassion as we continue to support the students in our care, drawing on the kindness and assistance of the Market Harborough community.”

