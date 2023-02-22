Biden to meet eastern flank Nato leaders amid Russia worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden to meet eastern flank Nato leaders amid Russia worries

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 11.17am
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden is wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine by reassuring eastern flank Nato allies that his administration is highly attuned to the looming threats and other impacts spurred by the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Before departing Warsaw on Wednesday, Mr Biden will hold talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine, a collection of nations on the most eastern parts of the Nato alliance that came together in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the Bucharest Nine countries’ anxieties have remained heightened. Many worry Mr Putin could move to take military action against them next if he is successful in Ukraine.

The alliance includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

“When Russia invaded, it wasn’t just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages,” Mr Biden said in an address from the foot of Warsaw’s Royal Castle on Tuesday to mark the sombre milestone of the year-old Russian invasion.

“Europe was being tested. America was being tested. Nato was being tested. All democracies were being tested.”

Mr Putin on Tuesday delivered his own address, in which he lashed out against Ukraine and its western allies. The Russian president also said Moscow will suspend its participation in the last remaining US-Russia arms control treaty. The move is expected to have an immediate impact on US visibility into Russian nuclear activities, though the pact was already on life support.

Mr Putin’s decision to suspend Russian co-operation with the treaty’s nuclear warhead and missile inspections follows Moscow’s cancellation late last year of talks that had been intended to salvage an agreement that both sides have accused the other of violating.

Mr Biden met on Tuesday in Warsaw with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who last week claimed Moscow was behind a plot to overthrow her country’s government using external saboteurs.

Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania and one of Europe’s poorest countries, the Eastern European nation has had historic ties to Russia but wants to join the 27-nation European Union. Mr Biden in his remarks endorsed Moldova’s bid to join the EU.

Two protestors wrapped in Ukrainian flags take images next to a sign asking US President Joe Biden to send fighter jets to the Ukraine during the president’s visit to Warsaw
Two protestors wrapped in Ukrainian flags take images next to a sign asking US President Joe Biden to send fighter jets to the Ukraine during the president’s visit to Warsaw (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

“I’m proud to stand with you and the freedom-loving people of Moldova,” Mr Biden said of Ms Sandu and her country in his Tuesday address.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, Moldova, a former Soviet republic of about 2.6 million people, has sought to forge closer ties with its western partners. Last June, it was granted EU candidate status, the same day as Ukraine.

Ms Sandu spoke out last week about a Russian plot “to overthrow the constitutional order”. She spoke out after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova. Those claims were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials.

Mr Biden’s speech on the Ukraine war came one day after he made a surprise visit to Kyiv, a grand gesture of solidarity with Ukraine. The address was part affirmation of Europe’s role in helping Ukraine repel Russia’s ongoing invasion and part sharply worded warning to Mr Putin that the US will not abide Moscow defeating Ukraine.

The White House has praised several eastern flank countries, including Lithuania, Poland and Romania, over the last year for stepping up efforts to back Ukraine with weapons and economic aid and taking in refugees.

Mr Biden has given particular attention to Poland’s efforts. The country is hosting about 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and has committed £3.14 billion in military and economic assistance to Kyiv.

“The truth of the matter is: the United States needs Poland and Nato as much as Nato needs the United States,” Mr Biden said during talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

