Google expected to make 240 people redundant in Ireland By Press Association February 22 2023, 11.30am Updated: February 22 2023, 12.18pm Google employees at its European headquarters in Dublin (PA) Google is expected to make 240 employees redundant from its workforce in Ireland, PA understands. The tech giant employs 5,500 people in Ireland, where its headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa is located. The Government has been made aware that a collective consultation process is to begin on Thursday.