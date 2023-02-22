Russia and China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russia and China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 11.52am
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, welcomes the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi for their talks in Moscow (Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AP)
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, welcomes the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi for their talks in Moscow (Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AP)

Russia and China have showcased their deepening ties in a series of meetings in Moscow closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer a stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.

The visit by Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to upend the global diplomatic order.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War and ties between China and the US are also under serious strain.

Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi at the Kremlin in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi at the Kremlin in Moscow (Anton Novoderezhkin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

And the US expressed concern in recent days that China could provide arms and ammunition to Russia.

Mr Wang held talks with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and met President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the start of their talks, Mr Lavrov said “our ties have continued to develop dynamically, and despite high turbulence in the global arena we have shown the readiness to speak in defence of each other’s interests”.

Mr Wang responded in kind, underlining Beijing’s focus on deepening ties with Russia — a relationship it says has “no limits”.

China has pointedly refused to criticise the invasion of Ukraine — echoing Moscow’s claim the US and Nato are to blame for provoking the Kremlin while blasting the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia.

Russia, in turn, has staunchly supported China amid tensions with the US over Taiwan.

The two nations have held a series of military drills showing off their increasingly close defence ties.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Wang Yi
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Wang Yi (Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AP)

The rapprochement has worried the West, leading US secretary of state Antony Blinken to warn that any Chinese involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort would be a “serious problem”.

Mr Wang’s talks with Mr Lavrov followed his meeting on Tuesday with Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, who called for closer co-operation with Beijing to counter what he described as western efforts to maintain dominance by thwarting an alliance between China and Russia.

The visit took place against a backdrop of grinding battles in Ukraine as neither side appeared to gain momentum, following weeks of virtual stalemate during the winter.

Ukraine’s presidential office said on Wednesday that at least seven civilians were killed over the previous 24 hours. Battles remained the most intense in eastern areas, Ukrainian officials said.

In the partially occupied Donetsk region, the Ukrainian governor of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, accused the Kremlin’s forces of adopting “scorched-earth tactics” as they pummelled cities, towns and villages.

In the neighbouring Luhansk region, also largely occupied, the Russian army tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the city of Kreminna, but after a “very heavy battle” the attack subsided, Luhansk governor Serhii Haidai said.

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette from his position on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette from his position on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The growing relationship between China and Russia is another example of the ways the war has spread into perilous new terrain.

Mr Putin’s announcement on Tuesday that Russia will suspend its participation in the New Start Treaty, raising new concerns about the fate of the arms pact, which was already on life support.

The move follows Moscow’s decision last autumn to allow the resumption of US inspections of its nuclear sites but also its refusal to hold a scheduled round of consultations under the pact.

The lower house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday quickly endorsed Mr Putin’s move to suspend the treaty, with officials and politicians casting it as an 11th-hour warning to Washington amid the tensions over Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
3
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
4
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
18
5
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
6
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee. Image: MSIP.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
7
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’
9
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
10
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda

More from The Courier

This beautiful lodge house is near the coast in Kirkcaldy. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best stone houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife
One of the bikes stolen in Kirkcaldy. Image: Talking Tandems
Thieves steal tandem bikes worth £5k from blind Fife woman
George Stewart of Scone who has died aged 103. He is pictured in 2021 with a letter and a set of coins he received as part of the annual Royal Maundy Service .
George Stewart of Scone: Military Cross winner, champion skier and tennis player dies aged…
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Environmental artist Rob Mulholland with Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter from St Fillans in Bloom; and Still in Loch Earn before it was removed. Image: Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association.
Iconic Mirror Man 'Still' set to return to Loch Earn after five-year absence
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented