Quarter of children’s apps on Google Play ‘do not comply with children’s code’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Quarter of children’s apps on Google Play ‘do not comply with children’s code’

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 12.32pm
Comparitech said its study of more than 400 children’s apps available on the store found that nearly 25% violated the ICO’s guidelines in some way (Yui Mok/PA)
Comparitech said its study of more than 400 children’s apps available on the store found that nearly 25% violated the ICO’s guidelines in some way (Yui Mok/PA)

As many as one in four apps aimed at children on the Google Play app store do not comply with the Information Commissioner’s Office age-appropriate design code, according to new research.

Consumer group Comparitech said its study of more than 400 children’s apps available on the store found that nearly 25% violated the ICO’s guidelines in some way – the vast majority by collecting personal data of some kind.

The age-appropriate design code or Children’s Code sets out standards to which online services must adhere in order to comply with UK data protection law when it comes to children and protecting their personal information online.

In its study, Comparitech said the offending apps violated the ICO’s code in a number of ways, but many did so by collecting personal data without having a comprehensive, child-specific privacy policy in place.

Comparitech undertook a study of more than 400 children’s apps available on Google Play (Alamy/PA)

The group said it had carried out its study by selecting 50 apps from each of the individual app categories within the Google Play Store tab for children.

According to the research, the majority of the apps found to be violating the code were collecting a user’s IP address, but in some instances other data such as a user’s name, address, online contact information, telephone number, or geolocation was found to be collected.

The consumer said that all of the apps it found to violate code were graded as “expert approved” by Google.

Comparitech head of data research, Rebecca Moody, said: “Almost 25% of the apps we reviewed were found to be in violation of the ICO’s guidelines in some way.

“The vast majority collected some kind of personal data without a clear and comprehensive section on children’s data protection within their privacy policy.

“Perhaps even more concerning was that 5.5% of the apps we reviewed claimed not to be targeted toward children, despite being featured within the child-specific section on Google Play and sometimes featuring the word ‘kids’ in the app name.”

A spokesperson for the ICO said: “The children’s code makes clear that children are not like adults online, and their data needs greater protections.

“We want children to be online, learning, playing and experiencing the world, but with the right protections in place to do so that reflects their best interests.

“All online services likely to be accessed by children must conform with the children’s code in order to be compliant with data protection legislation.

“It applies to all companies who will process data on UK children. We will investigate when evidence suggests that online services are not complying with their responsibilities to protect children outlined by the code or wider data protection law.”

In response to the research, Google said it was looking into the findings of the report and its methodology.

A Google spokesperson said: “Google Play takes the protection of children on its platform seriously.

“Play has policies and processes in place to help protect children on our platform and has invested significant resources into related features.

“Apps that target children must comply with our Google Play families policy, which requires developers to adhere to all relevant laws and all of Play’s developer programme policies, plus imposes additional privacy, monetisation and content restrictions like prohibiting access to precise location data.

“Developers are responsible for ensuring their apps are compliant with all relevant laws and appropriate for their target audiences, including children.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
3
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
4
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
18
5
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
6
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee. Image: MSIP.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
7
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’
9
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
10
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda

More from The Courier

This beautiful lodge house is near the coast in Kirkcaldy. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best stone houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife
One of the bikes stolen in Kirkcaldy. Image: Talking Tandems
Thieves steal tandem bikes worth £5k from blind Fife woman
George Stewart of Scone who has died aged 103. He is pictured in 2021 with a letter and a set of coins he received as part of the annual Royal Maundy Service .
George Stewart of Scone: Military Cross winner, champion skier and tennis player dies aged…
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Environmental artist Rob Mulholland with Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter from St Fillans in Bloom; and Still in Loch Earn before it was removed. Image: Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association.
Iconic Mirror Man 'Still' set to return to Loch Earn after five-year absence
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented