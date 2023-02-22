Body of Nicola Bulley identified by dental records, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Body of Nicola Bulley identified by dental records, inquest told

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 12.38pm Updated: February 22 2023, 12.48pm
Nicola Bulley, 45, was missing for more than three weeks before her body was discovered in the River Wyre (Family Handout/PA)
Nicola Bulley, 45, was missing for more than three weeks before her body was discovered in the River Wyre (Family Handout/PA)

Nicola Bulley was identified by her dental records, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.

Preston Coroner’s Court was told maxillofacial surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined the 45-year-old’s dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.

Speaking at the opening of the inquest into the mother-of-two’s death, senior coroner Dr James Adeley said: “He examined the body that was located in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on February 20.”

Dr Adeley said the surgeon found restorative work carried out was identical.

He added: “I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities, and more, that positive identification has been made.”

The hearing, which lasted about five minutes, was not attended by Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell or any other family.

Dr Adeley said: “The family have been informed of the date, time and place of the opening of the inquest and have chosen not to attend for reasons I can quite understand.”

He said remaining evidence gathered by police and the post-mortem examination required “further evaluation” and a full inquest was likely to be held in June, once availability of a Home Office pathologist had been checked.

“This will allow time to collate the facts of the case and allow the experts involved to finalise the findings from investigations that still need to be undertaken,” the coroner said.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

In a press conference on Monday, Lancashire Police described the investigation into her disappearance as “hugely complex and highly emotional”.

However, it did not address the widespread criticism it had received for releasing some aspects of Ms Bulley’s private life into the public domain.

Police also did not disclose why it took 23 days to find her body in the river.

Ms Bulley’s family said in a statement on Monday that they can let her “rest now” following the discovery of her remains.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
3
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
4
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
18
5
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
6
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee. Image: MSIP.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
7
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’
9
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
10
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda

More from The Courier

Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Environmental artist Rob Mulholland with Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter from St Fillans in Bloom; and Still in Loch Earn before it was removed. Image: Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association.
Iconic Mirror Man 'Still' set to return to Loch Earn after five-year absence
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
Teachers Picket at Perth Grammar school on Wednesday, with Labour Group councillors Alasdair Baiiey and Brian Leishman showing support Pic Phil Hannah
Perth councillors 'stood in solidarity' with teachers on picket line outside schools
The Dick McTaggart Centre closed on Friday.
Gymnasts' frustration as electrical fault closes Dundee's Dick McTaggart Centre
File photo dated 17/11/22 of Deputy First Minister John Swinney, has urged MSPs to back the Government's "meaningful and progressive" tax and spending plans ahead of the first debate on the budget. The draft budget - the first step in the process in Scotland - was published in December against the backdrop of growing economic uncertainty, high inflation and spiralling costs. Issue date: Thursday February 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Scotland. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented