Palestinians: 10 killed and more than 100 hurt in Israeli army raid in West Bank

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 1.32pm
An injured Palestinian is moved during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
An injured Palestinian is moved during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

At least 10 Palestinians are dead after Israeli troops entered a major Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank in a rare daytime arrest operation.

The raid, which reduced a building to rubble and left a series of shops riddled with bullets on Wednesday, is one of the bloodiest battles in nearly a year of fighting.

A 72-year-old man was among those killed and 102 people were wounded, Palestinian officials said.

The brazen raid, coupled with the high death toll, raises the prospect of further bloodshed, with the Hamas militant group saying its “patience is running out”.

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

A similar raid last month was followed by a deadly attack outside a Jerusalem synagogue.

The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the territory’s northern city of Nablus, which is known as a militant stronghold. The army frequently operates there in what it describes as a crackdown on militant groups.

However, the Israeli army usually carries out its operations at night, when it says the risk of civilian casualties is lower. There was no immediate explanation for Wednesday’s raid, which took place just before noon.

In the Old City of Nablus, people stared at the rubble that had been a large home in the centuries-old casbah. From one end to the other, shops were riddled with bullets. Parked cars were crushed. Blood stained the cement ruins. Furniture from the destroyed home was scattered among mounds of debris.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said six of the wounded are in a critical condition. Palestinian militant groups claimed three of the dead as members.

There was no immediate word on whether the others belonged to armed groups.

Medics run through tear gas as they evacuate a wounded Palestinian during clashes with Israeli forces
Medics run through tear gas as they evacuate a wounded Palestinian during clashes with Israeli forces (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

An amateur video posted online appeared to show security camera footage of two young men running down a street. Gunshots are heard and both fall to the ground, with one’s hat flying off his head. Both bodies remained still.

Other footage appeared to show Israeli troops operating in downtown Nablus and army vehicles firing tear gas canisters.

Last month, Israeli troops killed 10 militants in a similar raid in the northern West Bank. The following day, a lone Palestinian gunman opened fire near a synagogue in an east Jerusalem settlement, killing seven people.

Days later, five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli arrest raid elsewhere in the West Bank. That was followed by a Palestinian car ramming that killed three Israelis, including two young brothers, in Jerusalem.

The fighting comes at a sensitive time, less than two months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-line government took office. The government is dominated by ultranationalists who have pushed for tougher action against Palestinian militants. Israeli media have quoted top security officials as expressing concern that this could lead to even more violence.

In the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for the ruling Hamas militant group issued a veiled threat.

An injured Palestinian is lifted on to an ambulance
An injured Palestinian is lifted on to an ambulance (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

“The resistance in Gaza is observing the enemy’s escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank and its patience is running out,” said Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the group.

The group has battled Israel in four wars since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, and Israeli officials have expressed concerns about rising tensions ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in March.

At least 55 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, a pace that could exceed last year’s death toll.

Last year, nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

Israel says that most of those killed have been militants but others — including youths protesting the incursions and other people not involved in confrontations — have also been killed.

An Associated Press tally has found that just under half of those killed belonged to militant groups.

Israel says the military raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks while the Palestinians view them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year occupation.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip – territories the Palestinians seek for their hoped-for independent state – in the 1967 Middle East war.

