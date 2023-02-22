Russian politicians endorse suspension of nuclear pact with US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russian politicians endorse suspension of nuclear pact with US

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 1.48pm
Russian politicians attend a session at the State Duma (The State Duma/The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation/AP)
Russian politicians attend a session at the State Duma (The State Duma/The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation/AP)

Both houses of Russia’s parliament have quickly endorsed President Vladimir Putin’s move to suspend the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States, with officials and politicians casting it as an 11th-hour warning to Washington amid the tensions over Ukraine.

Mr Putin declared that Moscow was suspending its participation in the 2010 New Start treaty in his state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday, saying Russia cannot accept US inspections of its nuclear sites under the pact while Washington and its Nato allies have openly declared the goal of Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.

The Russian president emphasised that Moscow was not withdrawing from the pact altogether, and the Russian Foreign Ministry said the country would respect the caps on nuclear weapons set under the treaty and keep notifying the US about test launches of ballistic missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to give his annual state of the nation address in Moscow on Tuesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to give his annual state of the nation address in Moscow on Tuesday (Ramil Sitdikov/ Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council that is chaired by Mr Putin, emphasised Wednesday that the suspension of Russia’s participation in the pact was a signal to the US that Moscow is ready to use nuclear weapons to protect itself.

“If the US wants Russia’s defeat, we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapons, including nuclear,” Mr Medvedev said on his messaging app channel. “Let the US elites who have lost touch with reality think about what they got. If the US wants Russia to be defeated, we are standing on the verge of a global conflict.”

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house, the State Duma, emphasised that the suspension is “reversible and can be reviewed if our western opponents come back to reason and realise their responsibility for destroying the global security system”.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov also noted that it would be up to Mr Putin to decide whether Moscow could return to the pact. “The president will determine if and when the conditions for reviewing or clarifying yesterday’s decision emerge,” he told reporters.

Mr Ryabkov noted that Russia’s surveillance capability will allow it to keep track of US nuclear forces even without exchanges of data and inspections that were envisaged by the New Start.

“We will undoubtedly follow the actions by the US and its allies very closely and take further countermeasures if necessary,” Mr Ryabkov said.

