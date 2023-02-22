Biden calls Putin’s suspension of US arms treaty a ‘big mistake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Biden calls Putin’s suspension of US arms treaty a ‘big mistake’

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 2.51pm
Protestors hold a sign asking US President Joe Biden to send fighter jets to the Ukraine as he leaves his hotel for the Polish Presidential Palace (Alastair Grant/AP)
Protestors hold a sign asking US President Joe Biden to send fighter jets to the Ukraine as he leaves his hotel for the Polish Presidential Palace (Alastair Grant/AP)

Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” by suspending his country’s participation in the the last remaining US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty.

The US president was in Poland to reassure eastern flank Nato allies the US will remain by their sides amid the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his first comments since Mr Putin’s announcement on Tuesday, Mr Biden condemned the Russian decision to pull back from the treaty, known as New Start.

The decision to suspend Russian co-operation with the treaty’s nuclear warhead and missile inspections follows Moscow’s cancellation late last year of talks that had been intended to salvage an agreement that both sides have accused the other of violating.

President Joe Biden is greeted by, from left, Romania President Klaus Werner Iohannis, Biden, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Slovakia President Suzana Caputova, right
President Joe Biden is greeted by, from left, Romania President Klaus Werner Iohannis, Biden, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Slovakia President Suzana Caputova, right (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Biden’s comments came as he was wrapping up a whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine with talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine, a collection of nations in the most eastern parts of the Nato alliance that came together in response to Mr Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the Bucharest Nine countries’ anxieties have remained heightened. Many worry Mr Putin could move to take military action against them next if he is successful in Ukraine. The alliance includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

“When Russia invaded, it wasn’t just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages,” Mr Biden said in an address from the foot of Warsaw’s Royal Castle on Tuesday to mark the sombre milestone of the year-old Russian invasion. “Europe was being tested. America was being tested. Nato was being tested. All democracies were being tested.”

Addressing concerns of the Nato members that they could be next, Mr Biden on Tuesday pledged America’s ironclad commitment to the mutual-defence treaty and Ukraine’s defence.

“Appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased,” he said. “They must be opposed.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the right-wing populist leader who argued last week that the European Union is partly to blame for prolonging Russia’s war in Ukraine, has balked at sanctions on Moscow and arming Kyiv. Mr Orban was skipping the meeting with Mr Biden and President Katalin Novak was attending in his stead.

Still, Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, insisted “The B9 is stronger than ever”.

A man wears a face mask of Mr Biden as he waits outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw
A man wears a face mask of Mr Biden as he waits outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Mr Putin on Tuesday delivered his own address, in which he lashed out against Ukraine and its western allies. The Russian president also announced Moscow would suspend its participation in the US-Russia arms control treaty. The move is expected to have an immediate impact on US visibility into Russian nuclear activities but the pact was already on life support.

Mr Biden met on Tuesday in Warsaw with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who last week claimed Moscow was behind a plot to overthrow her country’s government using external saboteurs.

Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania and one of Europe’s poorest countries, the Eastern European nation has had historic ties to Russia but wants to join the 27-nation European Union. Mr Biden in his remarks endorsed Moldova’s bid to join the EU.

“I’m proud to stand with you and the freedom-loving people of Moldova,” Mr Biden said of Ms Sandu and her country in his Tuesday address.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, Moldova, a former Soviet republic of about 2.6 million people, has sought to forge closer ties with its western partners. Last June, it was granted EU candidate status, the same day as Ukraine.

Ms Sandu spoke out last week about a Russian plot “to overthrow the constitutional order”. She spoke out after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova. Those claims were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials.

Mr Biden’s speech on the Ukraine war came one day after he made a surprise visit to Kyiv, a grand gesture of solidarity with Ukraine. The address was part affirmation of Europe’s role in helping Ukraine repel Russia’s ongoing invasion and part sharply worded warning to Mr Putin that the US will not abide Moscow defeating Ukraine.

The White House has praised several eastern flank countries, including Lithuania, Poland and Romania, over the last year for stepping up efforts to back Ukraine with weapons and economic aid and taking in refugees.

Mr Biden has given particular attention to Poland’s efforts. The country is hosting about 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and has committed £3.14 billion in military and economic assistance to Kyiv.

“The truth of the matter is: the United States needs Poland and Nato as much as Nato needs the United States,” Mr Biden said during talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
3
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
6
An Angus exhibition is set to showcase the footballing heritage of the county. Supplied: Angus Council collections.
Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland’s national game
7
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
8
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre reopens after ‘technical fault’
9
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Players Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins chatting to some of the people benefitting from the Dinner at Dens project. Image: Mhiair Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee FC stars join locals for Dinner at Dens warm space project
Josh Mulligan earned praise from Dundee boss Gary Bowyer for his performance at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Dundee youngsters have to learn quickly says boss Gary Bowyer
A1 Car Wash's Imran Amin, known as Manny, with some of the donations. Image: Paul Reid
Generous Dundonians donate hundreds of items for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims
Franco Moroni outside the High Court in Dundee.
Hunter who fired fatal head shot had to be persuaded by victim to take…
Members of the Save our Rural Environment group at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents
Scone resident Linda Martin in woodland north of Highfield Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scone housing development 'heart breaking' for wildlife watchers
CR0041307 - Sheanne Mulholland Story - Dundee & Angus - Leng Medal competition which will see all the silver medal winners competing in the competition for the gold medal - Picture shows scenes from the event - gold medal winners Kate Mathieson (Harris Academy) and Matthew Jamieson (High School of Dundee) alongside Mr Andrew Thomson -- Counting House, Meadowside Reception, DC Thomson, Albert Square, Dundee - Wednesday 22nd February 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee pupils Kate and Matthew become gold Leng Medal winners
St Johnstone's Charlie Gilmour. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour 'flying' on comeback trail and could play again for…
Kirkcaldy Galleries in 1939.
Kirkcaldy Galleries: From conception to award-winning art museum
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented