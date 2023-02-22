Man, 76, with prostate cancer completes 11,000ft skydive in memory of partner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 76-year-old man with prostate cancer has completed an 11,000ft skydive in memory of his partner, who died with a brain tumour in 2022, in an attempt to raise money for the hospice that supported her.

Tom Lowery’s partner, Joan Lyons, died last March, having been a patient at St Ann’s Hospice in Little Hulton, Salford, Greater Manchester.

Mr Lowery, from Irlam, Salford, took to the skies on Sunday at the Black Knights Centre in Cockerham, Lancashire, and plunged out of a plane to raise money for St Ann’s.

Mr Lowery loved the skydive, and particularly liked the landing (Black Knights Parachute Centre/PA)

He said the jump was “incredible” – particularly the landing.

“I really enjoyed it, it was incredible – but I’m so glad to be back on solid ground!” the 76-year-old said.

It was the first time he had attempted such a challenge, but he was “very excited” to take part, despite his own health issues.

“I have prostate cancer so the drugs that I’m on have made me too weak to take on a 24-hour walk or a marathon,” the retired HGV river and Royal Signals veteran said.

“This is the next best thing I can do.”

Mr Lowery fell from 11,000ft in memory of partner Joan (Black Knights Parachute Centre/PA)

The couple had been together for 24 years and Mr Lowery remained by his partner’s side at St Ann’s until she died.

“Joan received excellent care from St Ann’s Hospice despite being in the throes of the latter months of the pandemic,” he said.

“We all want to raise as much money as possible for such a great cause that supported Joan.

“Her last days were spent peacefully at the hospice and their incredible staff provided our family with kindness, support and a much-needed sense of peace at the end of her life.”

Mr Lowery was excited ahead of his jump (Black Knights Parachute Centre/PA)

Mr Lowery set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for St Ann’s through his jump, and has earned more than £1,000 – more than double his original goal of £500.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has donated to St Ann’s Hospice, I hope they get lots of money to support them,” he said.

Anne-Marie Wynne, head of fundraising and capital at St Ann’s, said: “We are so delighted that Tom completed his amazing challenge to raise money for St Ann’s Hospice – he’s braver than all of us!

“Every single donation makes a difference and helps us to continue providing the vital care and support to all those who visit our hospice.”

To find out more on Mr Lowery’s Just Giving page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thomaslowery.