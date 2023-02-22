Teenage pilot set to fly at fiesta after being given her own hot air balloon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenage pilot set to fly at fiesta after being given her own hot air balloon

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 3.20pm
Alyssa Pitt is training to be a hot air balloon pilot (Family handout/PA)
Alyssa Pitt is training to be a hot air balloon pilot (Family handout/PA)

A trainee pilot is set to fly at Europe’s largest annual meeting of hot air balloons after being gifted her own envelope.

Alyssa Pitt, 18, has been an avid ballooning fan since she was a small child and embarked on her first flight at the 2012 Bristol International Balloon Fiesta when she was just seven.

The event, at Ashton Court Estate, was sponsored by property firm JLL – whose black, white and red balloon has been a feature in the city’s skies for years.

It has now been given to Ms Pitt to fly for its final 12 months of use, before it is retired and recycled in 2024.

Alyssa Pitt at the fiesta (Family handout/PA)
Alyssa Pitt at the fiesta (Family handout/PA)

Ms Pitt, who has been a crew member for pilots and teams in Bristol since she was 11, is working towards her private balloon pilot’s licence.

“I first saw the balloon back in the early years for me at the Bristol Balloon Fiesta when it was the head sponsor,” she told the PA news agency.

“That was the year I had my first flight and became hooked on ballooning. Being in my position with this balloon is such a special feeling and fate – I am so grateful for the opportunity.

“I had a buzz after my first flight aged seven but didn’t really understand what being a pilot meant.

“When I was 14, again at the fiesta, the pilot I was crewing for let me have a go at using the burners.

“I found it amazing and was then asking how everything worked. Then I started to really want to train and learn how to fly.”

The JLL balloon (left) is seen at the balloon fiesta in 2014 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The JLL balloon (left) is seen at the balloon fiesta in 2014 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ms Pitt began to build up her flying hours aged 15, ahead of taking her private pilot’s licence.

Applicants must complete 16 logged hours with an experienced pilot and sit exams to qualify, which they can do at the age of 18.

After leaving secondary school, Ms Pitt worked to buy everything she needed to own and operate her own balloon such as the basket, burners and trailer.

She built up more than 20 hours of flying before the Covid-19 pandemic but these were lost as the licence requirements must be completed within a two-year period.

“I now need to build up all those hours again and sit my written exams,” Ms Pitt said.

“With the help of JLL I now have my own balloon so it will hopefully be a lot easier to achieve this time.

“It’s an incredible gift. I will hopefully be flying at the fiesta this year and it means so much.

“Going from being a child in the crowd to now saying I own one and can fly from the event as a private pilot is such an amazing thing.

“Part of me is still in shock. I’m so excited and can’t wait for the feeling on that first flight in it.”

Alyssa is training to be a private pilot (Family handout/PA)
Alyssa is training to be a private pilot (Family handout/PA)

Oliver Paine, head of capital markets UK regions at JLL, said the company was “thrilled” to help Ms Pitt.

“The JLL balloon has been a mainstay in the skies above Bristol now for many years,” he said.

“The envelope is now nearing the end of its lifespan and next year it will be retired and recycled.

“We can think of no better way for it to spend its final 12 months, than in the hands of a promising young pilot. We’re thrilled to help Alyssa realise her ambition.”

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is due to take place this year between August 10 and 13.

