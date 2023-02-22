Full independent review commissioned into police handling of Nicola Bulley case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full independent review commissioned into police handling of Nicola Bulley case

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 3.26pm Updated: February 22 2023, 4.30pm
Nicola Bulley was missing for more than three weeks (Family Handout/PA)
Nicola Bulley was missing for more than three weeks (Family Handout/PA)

A “full independent review” is set to be carried out by the College of Policing into Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case, the county’s police and crime commissioner said.

Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.

The force said it “welcomes the independent review”, adding that it is “keen to take the opportunity to learn”.

Mr Snowden was speaking after the police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Ms Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was notified that an officer visited the address to conduct the check on January 10.

In a statement, the IOPC said the investigation was in its “very early stages”.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

On Wednesday, an inquest opening heard that the mother-of-two was identified by her dental records.

Lancashire Police have faced widespread criticism since Ms Bulley went missing – and at a press conference on Monday they did not address the backlash.

Nicola Bulley missing
A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael’s on Wyre (Jason Roberts/PA)

MPs and campaign groups voiced their disapproval after the force elected to put elements of her private life into the public domain during the search – including her struggles with alcohol and perimenopause.

At Monday’s media briefing, police also did not disclose the reasons it had taken 23 days to find her body in the river.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said it has made initial inquiries with the force to understand “the reasoning which led to the disclosure” of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

“We will assess the information provided to consider whether any further action is necessary,” a spokeswoman said.

Mr Snowden said the independent review would have three clear areas of focus: investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.

In his statement announcing his intention to commission a review, Mr Snowden said: “The public understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information, which need to be answered and explained.

“In my role as commissioner, as the public’s voice in policing in Lancashire, I also need to put in place the appropriate scrutiny to seek the right assurances and to ensure I am effectively holding the Constabulary to account.

“I have therefore taken the decision to commission a full independent review into the handling of this case, with clearly defined terms of reference, to ensure lessons can be learned, not just for Lancashire, but for all forces.

“This includes how such cases can be best investigated and communicated under such spotlight and scrutiny.”

The Conservative PCC said the review should take place due to “the amount of misinformation on social media, poorly-informed opinions given national airtime, the attacks on senior leaders’ personal appearance and family lives, along with the intrusion into the privacy of Nicola’s family.”

Nicola Bulley missing
Police officers walk past flowers and yellow ribbons tied to a bridge for Nicola Bulley over the River Wyre (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I am sure there will be lessons to be learned for Lancashire Constabulary, the broader policing sector and others from this case, as there are from most major investigations, and I will keep the public informed of the findings in due course,” Mr Snowden said.

At Ms Bulley’s inquest opener, Preston Coroner’s Court was told maxillofacial surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined her dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.

Senior coroner Dr James Adeley said: “He examined the body that was located in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on February 20.”

Dr Adeley said the surgeon found restorative work carried out was identical.

He added: “I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities, and more, that positive identification has been made.”

Nicola Bulley missing
Lancashire Police have faced widespread criticism for their handling of the case (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The hearing, which lasted about five minutes, was not attended by Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell or any other family.

Dr Adeley said: “The family have been informed of the date, time and place of the opening of the inquest and have chosen not to attend for reasons I can quite understand.”

He said remaining evidence gathered by police and the post-mortem examination require “further evaluation”, and a full inquest is likely to be held in June, once availability of a Home Office pathologist had been checked.

“This will allow time to collate the facts of the case and allow the experts involved to finalise the findings from investigations that still need to be undertaken,” the coroner said.

Ms Bulley’s family said in a statement on Monday that they can let her “rest now” following the discovery of her body.

It is understood the independent review will supersede the internal review announced by the force last week.

