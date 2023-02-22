Google scientists move step closer towards defeating quantum computing errors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Google scientists move step closer towards defeating quantum computing errors

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 4.02pm
Two generations of Sycamore processors fabricated by Google Quantum AI (Google Quantum AI)
Two generations of Sycamore processors fabricated by Google Quantum AI (Google Quantum AI)

Google scientists believe they are now a step closer to building a fully functioning quantum computer after making progress towards correcting the errors that affect the system.

Researchers at Google Quantum AI said they have found a way to lower error rates as the size of the system increases, which they describe as being at a “break-even point”.

Dr Hartmut Neven, engineering director at Google Quantum AI, said while there are still challenges that lie ahead, he thinks that at this stage “we can confidently promise a commercial value” for quantum computers.

He added: “So in financial language, we reached the break-even point, but that’s of course not good enough.

“We need to get to an absolutely low error rate.”

Quantum computers use the properties of quantum physics to store data and perform computations.

A fully assembled quantum system at Google Quantum AI
A fully assembled quantum system at Google Quantum AI (Google Quantum AI)

The basic units of information in conventional computers are called “bits” and are stored as a string of 1s and 0s.

In a quantum computer system, these units are known as qubits and can be both 1s and 0s at the same time.

In theory, this gives quantum machines much greater computational power than conventional machines, performing tasks that would take existing computers many years.

However, progress towards commercially viable quantum machines has been slow.

This is because the ability to pass information in quantum computers is fragile, and environmental interference such as heat and defects in materials can cause errors to creep up.

Controlling or removing such errors is one of the main challenges in harnessing the power of quantum computing.

For the study, Dr Neven and his colleagues created a superconducting quantum processor with 72 qubits and tested it with two different surface codes: one on 49 physical qubits, and a smaller one on 17 physical qubits.

They found that the larger surface code made from 49 physical qubits performed better than the smaller one.

Writing in a blog post, Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and Alphabet, said: “For the first time ever, our Quantum AI researchers have experimentally demonstrated that it’s possible to reduce errors by increasing the number of qubits.”

He added: “Our breakthrough represents a significant shift in how we operate quantum computers.

“Instead of working on the physical qubits on our quantum processor one by one, we are treating a group of them as one logical qubit.

“As a result, a logical qubit that we made from 49 physical qubits was able to outperform one we made from 17 qubits.”

The scientists note that more work is needed to lower the error rates enough for effective computation, but added their work “demonstrates a fundamental requirement for future developments”.

Dr Julian Kelly, director of quantum hardware at Google Quantum AI, said: “The engineering constraints (of building a quantum computer) certainly are feasible.

“It’s a big challenge – it’s something that we have to work on, but by no means that blocks us from, for example, making a large-scale machine.”

Their work is published in the journal Nature.

