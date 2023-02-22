New laws around police use of AI technologies advised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New laws around police use of AI technologies advised

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 4.32pm
New statutory codes of practice around the use of developing AI applications in police have been recommended (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New statutory codes of practice around the use of developing AI applications in police have been recommended (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The development of new laws on how artificial intelligence (AI) is used in the police force has been recommended in an independent report.

The use of emerging technology, such as facial recognition and predictive policing – where computer systems analyse large sets of data to help decide where to deploy police – was assessed in a review made in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University and the Scottish Government.

The study, published on Wednesday, has recommended statutory codes of practice be introduced to provide greater clarity and safeguards around the future use of developing AI applications.

While the report did not find significant legislative gaps around police use of emerging technologies, it suggested new laws may be needed for autonomous security robots, if their use for enforcement purposes is considered in future.

The proposal is one of 18 recommendations made by the Independent Advisory Group on Emerging Technologies in Policing.

Police officers
The review looked at the potential implications of AI within Police Scotland (PA)

The review also looked at how innovation in some areas, including electronic databases and biometric identification and surveillance, could impact on human rights, ethical best practice and public confidence in policing.

It recommended the inclusion of “an ethical and human rights impact assessment” in any business case for new technology, and advised Police Scotland to publicly share the legal basis for using it, and a relevant complaints process.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “It is important that in adopting new technology, Police Scotland must do so in a way that secures public confidence.

“That is why a robust rights-based, ethical approach to using new technology is so vital.

“This valued report makes important suggestions in this significant and interesting sphere which will be given careful consideration.”

Keith Brown
Justice Secretary Keith Brown said public confidence in Police Scotland must be maintained (PA)

The advisory group was chaired by Professor Liz Aston, director of the Scottish Institute for Policing Research based at Napier.

She said: “We believe this report, which draws together a wide range of expertise, provides a platform for policing bodies to adopt innovation in a way which retains public confidence and delivers social justice.

“New technologies are developing all the time and have the potential to play a key role in investigating and preventing crime – but it is crucial that any unintended consequences are understood, evaluated and addressed.

“I hope the work we have done over the last two years will be useful to other areas of policing here and around the world.”

The advisory group was established in 2020 in response to a report by the Scottish Parliament’s Sub-Committee on Policing about Police Scotland’s use of digital triage devices, known more commonly as “cyber kiosks”.

Then justice secretary Humza Yousaf suggested the formation of an independent group to monitor wider technological developments in policing.

