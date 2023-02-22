Nicola Bulley: What investigations have been launched and why?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Bulley: What investigations have been launched and why?

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 5.18pm
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are necessary.

– College of Policing

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner Andrew Snowden said he has commissioned the College of Policing to conduct a “full independent review” into Lancashire Constabulary’s handling of the case.

The Tory PCC said the review would have three clear areas of focus: investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.

The announcement came after the force was criticised for releasing Ms Bulley’s personal details into the public domain, including her struggles with alcohol and perimenopause.

The force is also yet to address why it took 23 days for Ms Bulley’s body to be found and its handling of social media sleuths who filmed themselves in back gardens searching for the mother-of-two.

– Independent Office for Police Conduct

The watchdog has launched an investigation after a welfare check was carried out at Ms Bulley’s home 17 days before she went missing.

The IOPC said it was notified that an officer visited the address to conduct the check on January 10.

Nicola Bulley missing
Police visited Ms Bulley’s home on January 10 (Jason Roberts/PA)

It is understood the investigation will focus only on the interaction officers had with Ms Bulley’s family on that date, and does not relate to the wider investigation into her disappearance.

The IOPC said the investigation was in its “very early stages”.

– Information Commissioner’s Office

The ICO has made initial inquiries with the force to understand the reasons for disclosing Ms Bulley’s personal information in a press conference.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said officials will “assess the information provided to consider whether any further action is necessary”.

It is understood the ICO’s inquiries will be taken into consideration by the independent review by the College of Policing.

– Ofcom

The media watchdog said it was “extremely concerned” by comments from Ms Bulley’s family about the press after her body was found on Sunday.

Paul Ansell, partner of Nicola Bulley
Paul Ansell, partner of Nicola Bulley (PA)

In a press conference at Lancashire Constabulary’s headquarters on Monday, a statement from the family said: “We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy.

“They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits. It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now.”

Ofcom wrote to ITV and Sky to ask them to “explain their actions”, with both organisations reportedly working closely with Ofcom to answer its questions.

– The inquest

The inquest into Ms Bulley’s death is likely to take place in June, when a coroner will seek to determine how she died.

An inquest opener at Preston Coroner’s Court was told maxillofacial surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined her dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.

Senior coroner Dr James Adeley said remaining evidence gathered by police and the post-mortem examination required “further evaluation”.

– Social media sleuths

New code of practice to boost users safety
A number of social media content creators descended on the village (Yui Mok/PA)

Experts have claimed social media algorithms that reward and encourage controversial content fuelled the waves of online interest in Ms Bulley’s case.

After she went missing, reports emerged of a number of apparent content creators descending on the village where the mother-of-two went missing.

Social media influencer Dan Duffy was given a fixed penalty notice under section 4 of the Public Order Act – fear or provocation of violence – after he was arrested while filming for his YouTube channel, called Exploring With Danny.

Duffy, who has more than 200,000 subscribers, said he joined the search because he “wants some answers”, and in one video, he said he had “actually been in people’s back gardens at night-time with torches” searching for Ms Bulley.

