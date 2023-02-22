Teenager stabbed to death in Huddersfield named as further arrest made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teenager stabbed to death in Huddersfield named as further arrest made

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 5.38pm
West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of the murder of Harley Brown (Alamy/PA)
West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of the murder of Harley Brown (Alamy/PA)

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire has been identified by police as another teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to Kings Mill Lane in Huddersfield at just before 4am on Monday to find a youth had suffered serious injuries from a bladed weapon. He died from his injuries later that morning.

He has now been named as Harley Brown, with his family paying tribute to his “loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour”.

West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson said of the arrests made so far, a 14-year-old youth remains under arrest in custody on suspicion of murder.

Two males aged 15 and 19 who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two females aged 17 and 19 who were arrested in connection with the case have been released on police bail.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action taken.

A statement from Harley’s family said: “Harley’s mother, two sisters, brother, niece, family and all his friends are deeply saddened.

“Harley will always be remembered for his loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour. He will be deeply missed by us all. He had so much potential, we wish he was given more time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes of the West Yorkshire Police homicide and major enquiry team (HMET), who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to progress a number of ongoing enquiries as this case develops, including the arrest of a 16-year-old male on suspicion of the murder of Harley this morning.

“Officers have received good support from residents as this investigation progresses but I continue to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist our enquiries, but has not yet come forward, to do so.”

Anyone who has information or footage which could assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 or by using the

wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

service on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0138 of 20 February.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

