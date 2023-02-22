Teenager stabbed to death in Huddersfield named as further arrest made

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire has been identified by police as another teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to Kings Mill Lane in Huddersfield at just before 4am on Monday to find a youth had suffered serious injuries from a bladed weapon. He died from his injuries later that morning.

He has now been named as Harley Brown, with his family paying tribute to his “loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour”.

West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson said of the arrests made so far, a 14-year-old youth remains under arrest in custody on suspicion of murder.

Two males aged 15 and 19 who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two females aged 17 and 19 who were arrested in connection with the case have been released on police bail.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action taken.

A statement from Harley’s family said: “Harley’s mother, two sisters, brother, niece, family and all his friends are deeply saddened.

“Harley will always be remembered for his loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour. He will be deeply missed by us all. He had so much potential, we wish he was given more time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes of the West Yorkshire Police homicide and major enquiry team (HMET), who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to progress a number of ongoing enquiries as this case develops, including the arrest of a 16-year-old male on suspicion of the murder of Harley this morning.

“Officers have received good support from residents as this investigation progresses but I continue to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist our enquiries, but has not yet come forward, to do so.”

Anyone who has information or footage which could assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 or by using the

wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

service on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0138 of 20 February.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.