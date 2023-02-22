Hypersonic missiles will not be fired during Indian Ocean drills – Russian navy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hypersonic missiles will not be fired during Indian Ocean drills – Russian navy

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 6.44pm
The Admiral Gorshkov carries Zircon hypersonic missiles (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
The Russian military has denied that it was planning to test its new Zircon hypersonic missiles during naval drills off the coast of South Africa this week that will coincide with the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

China’s navy also is participating in the Indian Ocean exercises, which come at a time when Russia’s relationship with the West is at its lowest point since the Cold War, and ties between China and the United States are under serious strain.

As Russian and Chinese warships prepared in South Africa for their joint drills on Wednesday, Russian president Vladimir Putin hosted China’s most senior foreign policy official at the Kremlin.

Those meetings showed the strengthening of Russia’s relationship with China and raised concern in the West that Beijing might be ready to offer Moscow stronger support for its war in Ukraine.

Russia’s aims for the naval exercises came under scrutiny because of the involvement of the Admiral Gorshkov, a frigate which is armed with hypersonic missiles and has served as the main testbed for them.

The ship arrived in Cape Town last week emblazoned with the letters Z and V, letters also seen on Russian weapons on the front lines in Ukraine and which are used as patriotic symbols in Russia.

Russia has said the Zircon missiles can penetrate any missile defence systems by flying at an astounding 7,000 miles per hour – about nine times the speed of sound – to strike targets at sea and on land.

They have a range of more than 620 miles, Russia claims.

South Africa Ukraine Protest
The visit by the Russian navy frigate has been the subject of protests in Pretoria (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Mr Putin sent the Admiral Gorshkov on a trans-ocean cruise last month in a show of force as tensions with the West escalated over Ukraine.

But a Russian navy officer in South Africa said on Wednesday that the exercises would focus on maritime security, including the fight against piracy, and the Zircons would not be fired.

The drills will involve “mutual manoeuvering of the three sides, assistance of the suffering vessel in a disaster, liberation of a captured vessel by the pirates, and artillery fire which, according to our schedule, does not include the firing with the hypersonic missiles,” Captain Oleg Gladkiy said. He spoke through a translator.

The Admiral Gorshkov and a Russian oil tanker for refuelling, a Chinese destroyer, frigate and a support vessel, and a South African frigate will be involved in the exercises, according to a South African military statement released last week.

Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, criticised the timing of the drills, which will overlap with Friday’s one-year anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

Ms Abravitova noted that China, Russia and South Africa, which are partners in the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) bloc of emerging economies, have undertaken joint naval drills before but said “it is a concern for us that they are happening at the time of the anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion”.

“The vessel that came to the shores of South Africa basically brought a piece of the war to this peaceful land through having the letters Z and V, which they are using as a marking on their military equipment while bombing Ukrainian cities,” Ms Abravitova said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Last week, a small yacht flying Ukraine’s flag sailed by the Admiral Gorshkov in Cape Town’s harbour in protest. On Wednesday, a group of protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy in the South African capital, Pretoria.

They criticised the presence of the Russian warship and South Africa’s decision to host it.

One protester held up a placard that read: “Don’t play with bullies.”

South Africa, a key partner of the West in Africa, has come under criticism for holding the naval exercises but has defended itself by saying they were planned two years ago, well before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The exercises are to be held around the Indian Ocean port cities of Durban and Richards Bay. Media access was restricted.

