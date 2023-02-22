Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani would do a ‘good job’ at Man Utd – Xavi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barcelona head coach Xavi says he knows prospective Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani well and believes he would do a “good job” at Old Trafford.

Last Friday, the wealthy Qatari banker confirmed he had made an offer to buy the Premier League club as the Glazer family consider selling the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also made a bid to buy United, who are preparing for Thursday’s crunch Europa League knockout play-off second leg against Barcelona.

Barcelona coach Xavi feels Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani would do a ‘good job’ at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Xavi ended his playing career in Qatar playing for Al Sadd between 2015 and 2019, then took his first steps in management at the Doha club before taking over at Barcelona two years ago.

The Barca boss was asked for his thoughts on state-owned clubs in the wake of Sheikh Jassim’s offer for United, to which he said: “It’s the rule of the offer.

“I have a good relationship with the Sheikh and he’s a serious, responsible person and I think he would do a good job.”

Pushed on those comments, Xavi – who said he knew Sheikh Jassim from his time in Qatar – said: “I know him so well. I think he’s a very good person with responsibility, serious.

“I think it would be a very good option for United.”