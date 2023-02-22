Rival who shot dead rapper Nipsey Hussle is jailed for 60 years to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rival who shot dead rapper Nipsey Hussle is jailed for 60 years to life

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 8.48pm
Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in March 2019 (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)


A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday sentenced the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle to 60 years to life in prison.

Superior Court Judge H Clay Jacke II handed down the delayed sentence to Eric R Holder Jr, 33, who was found guilty of the 2019 first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist.

After the month-long trial, jurors in July also convicted Holder of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for the gunfire that wounded two other men at the scene.

The judge handed down the sentence on Wednesday after hearing from one of Hussle’s friends and listening to a letter from Holder’s father that was read in court.

Holder, dressed in orange jail attire, stared straight ahead throughout the proceedings and did not react when the sentence was read.

Holder was not eligible for the death penalty. He was nearly certain to get a sentence that would guarantee he would spend the rest of his life in prison, with only the details of his term in question.

The sentencing has been delayed in part so defence attorney Aaron Jansen could argue to reduce Holder’s conviction to manslaughter or second-degree murder, which Judge Jacke rejected in December.

Hussle, whose legal name is Ermias Asghedom, and Holder had known each other for years growing up as members of the Rollin’ 60s in South Los Angeles.

Nipsey Hussle Trial
Eric R Holder Jr has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder of Nipsey Hussle (Apu Gomes/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Both were aspiring rappers. But Holder never found the same success as Hussle, who would become a local hero and a national celebrity.

Actor Lauren London, who was Hussle’s partner and the mother of his two young children, did not attend any part of the trial, nor did any of his relatives, and none are expected to give victim impact statements, as often happens at such hearings.

Herman “Cowboy” Douglas, a close friend of Hussle who was standing with him when he was killed, and testified during the trial, told the court that the killing was a tremendous loss both for him personally and for the South Los Angeles community where Hussle was a business leader and an inspiration.

“Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad,” Douglas said. “Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man’s mistake, one man’s action, messed up a whole community.”

Mr Douglas told the judge, “I don’t care what you give this guy. It ain’t about the time. I just want to know why. The world wants to know why. Why someone would do that?”

The evidence against Holder was so overwhelming: from witnesses to surveillance cameras from local businesses that captured his arrival, the shooting and his departure; that his attorney conceded during trial that he had shot Hussle.

But Mr Jansen argued to jurors that the heated circumstances of the shooting meant a lesser verdict of voluntary manslaughter was merited.

The jury returned with the first-degree murder verdict after about six hours of deliberations.

Mr Jansen said afterward that he was “deeply disappointed” in the verdict, which they planned to appeal.

He did manage a minor victory for Holder by securing the attempted voluntary manslaughter convictions where prosecutors had sought attempted murder verdicts.

A year after his death, Hussle was mourned at a memorial at the arena then known as Staples Centre, and celebrated in a performance at the Grammy Awards that included DJ Khaled and John Legend.

