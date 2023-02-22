People who regularly use laxatives may have greater risk of dementia – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People who regularly use laxatives may have greater risk of dementia – study

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 9.02pm
People who regularly use laxatives may have an greater risk of dementia – study (Victoria Jones/PA)
People who regularly use laxatives may be more than 50% more likely to develop dementia than those who do not use the common constipation treatment, new research suggests.

The study also found that people who used multiple laxatives, or only osmotic laxatives, a type of laxative that attracts water to the colon to soften stool, had an even greater risk.

Other types of laxatives are bulk-forming, stool-softening, and stimulating.

The findings do not prove that laxatives cause dementia, but do suggest an association, the researchers say.

However, the scientists say that if their findings are confirmed through further studies, doctors could encourage people to treat constipation by making lifestyle changes such as drinking more water, eating more fibre and adding more activity into their daily lives.

Study author Feng Sha, of the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Guangdong, China, said: “Constipation and laxative use are common among middle-aged and older adults.

“However, regular laxative use may change the microbiome of the gut, possibly affecting nerve signalling from the gut to the brain or increasing the production of intestinal toxins that may affect the brain.

“Our research found regular use of over-the-counter laxatives was associated with a higher risk of dementia, particularly in people who used multiple laxative types or osmotic laxatives.”

Researchers also found that while osmotic and stimulant laxatives are both not recommended for regular use, there were many regular users of the medications in this study.

The study involved 502,229 people in the UK biobank – a database of genetic and health information from 500,000 participants nationwide – with an average age of 57 who did not have dementia at the start of the study.

Of this group, 18,235 people, or 3.6%, reported using over-the-counter laxatives most days of the week during the month before the study.

This was considered regular use.

The research, published in the Neurology journal, found that over an average of 10 years, 218 of those who regularly used laxatives, 1.3%, developed dementia.

Of those who did not regularly use laxatives, 1,969 people, or 0.4%, developed dementia.

After taking into consideration factors, including age, other illnesses and medication use, and a family history of dementia, researchers found people who regularly used laxatives had a 51% increased risk of overall dementia compared to people who did not.

For people using one type of laxative, there was a 28% increased risk, compared to a 90% increased risk for people taking two or more types of laxatives.

However, among those only taking osmotic laxatives, there was a 64% increase compared to those who did not use laxatives.

The researchers say more studies are needed to further investigate the link they found between laxatives and dementia.

