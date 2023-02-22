Pep Guardiola tells Man City players to hold heads high after RB Leipzig draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola tells Man City players to hold heads high after RB Leipzig draw

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 11.30pm Updated: February 23 2023, 3.14am
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds the fans after the Champions League draw at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola told his Manchester City players to hold their heads high after drawing with RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

City had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Germany after dominating the first half, with Riyad Mahrez’s 27th-minute strike the sole reward for their total supremacy in the opening period.

The second half was a different affair with chances at both ends, and Josko Gvardiol’s header 20 minutes from time restored parity before the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 14.

City manager Guardiola strode on to the pitch at the final whistle and spoke to his players in a huddle, telling reporters later: “Their heads were down. I said ‘why are your heads down?’

“I said ‘get your heads up – it was really good. (If) people don’t like it, it doesn’t matter. You played the game you should play’.”

Guardiola said Leipzig, who had lost once in 20 games, should be respected by the media for their achievements both at home and abroad.

He said: “I had the feeling that the game would be decided in the second leg.

“Normally there is one misconception in football that, after the way we played the first half, people are going to say ‘how bad was the second half?’

“But why can’t you think Leipzig is a good team? They beat Real Madrid here, were much, much, much better than Bayern Munich in the second half.

“I have a lot of respect for Leipzig. Always you (the press) talk about how bad one team is.

“Why not talk about how good the other one is? We have had four games in 10 days and the Arsenal one was really tough.

“We have had injured players and I am so delighted with the game we have played.”

Phil Foden did not feature for Manchester City
Guardiola chose not to make any substitutions at all, despite admitting that he considered sending on England midfielder Phil Foden during the second half.But City re-established control after Gvardiol’s equaliser, with Ilkay Gundogan going close to snatching a winner before a late penalty appeal for handball was waved away.

“I was really pleased with what I was seeing,” said Guardiola. “Maybe in the second leg I will decide to be crazy and play with nine strikers!

“But I felt in this game – and I have been in this country (as Bayern Munich head coach) – that I need this type of control. With this type of situations, German teams are better than us.”

Josko Gvardiol celebrates his equaliser
RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose said: “It was two different halves. In the first half we weren’t in the Champions League mode and weren’t aggressive enough.

“We lost second balls and it was a bad first half. But the second half was really good with more pressure on the ball and creating chances.

“We had good ball possession and scored the equaliser. So we have achieved a draw in the end and we are there.

“We are present in the game and there is much to learn from the first half we played.”

