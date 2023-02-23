Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in Los Angeles

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 2.48am
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in Los Angeles (Alamy/PA)
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in Los Angeles (Alamy/PA)

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein could face up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced for rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The movie mogul was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe One, after a trial in December.

The woman said the incident happened after Weinstein appeared uninvited at her hotel room during a Los Angeles film festival in 2013.

BAFTA Film Awards 2014 – Arrivals – London
Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault after a trial in December (Ian West/PA)

A jury of eight men and four women reached the guilty verdict after nine days of deliberation.

In her closing arguments deputy district attorney Marlene Martinez said: “It is time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end.

“It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice.”

Weinstein previously pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women in Los Angeles.

After the December trial the jury was unable to reach a decision on several counts, notably on charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom.

The jury was also unable to reach verdicts on the allegations of another woman. A mistrial was declared on those counts.

Weinstein was acquitted of a sexual battery allegation made by another woman.

The sentencing on Thursday was delayed from January 9.

It was previously ruled that only one of Weinstein’s victims would be allowed to read an impact statement at the hearing.

The former film producer is already serving a 23-year sentence for a different rape and sexual assault conviction in New York, which is under appeal.

