What the papers say – February 23

The nation’s papers are led by the Government announcing fresh plans to crack down on the soaring backlog of asylum cases.

The Daily Express reports the scheme, which is being launched on Thursday, will aim to fast-track thousands of cases.

Front page: Rishi launches crackdown on asylum seekers #TomorrowsPaperToday Full story here: https://t.co/c1TQqHwFih pic.twitter.com/C6LOjeGGJz — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 22, 2023

The Daily Mail leads with critics of the policy labelling it an “amnesty in all but name”.

Elsewhere, The Independent leads with bare supermarket shelves as fruit and vegetable shortages spread across the UK.

Metro says a Lidl manager stopped a woman from buying 100 cucumbers for her business, while the Daily Star dedicates its front page to a campaign to “save our salad”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 The great fruit and veg shortage SEIZE HER SALAD! 🔴 Lidl manager stops shopper with 100 cucumbers in trolley🔴 Rationing spreads as farmers hit by weather and energy costs#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SjuU5GkzvS — Metro (@MetroUK) February 22, 2023

The Telegraph carries a warning from telecommunications giant BT that a planned increase in corporation tax would send Britain in a “drastically anti-investment direction”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Warning to Hunt of economic ‘cliff-edge’'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/3hZifuFDFH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 22, 2023

The Guardian reports pollutants which build up in the body and do not break down in the environment have been found at high levels at thousands of sites across the UK and Europe.

Guardian front page, Thursday 23 February 2023: Alarm over rising tide of toxic 'forever chemicals' pic.twitter.com/ks7GsBgoX5 — The Guardian (@guardian) February 22, 2023

The NHS wants to double medical school places under a blueprint to tackle the industry’s chronic job shortage, according to The Times.

The i says the nurses’ union has been accused of breaking ranks with fellow strikers after it paused planned industrial action to engage in “intensive talks” with the Government.

The Financial Times reports tobacco group Phillip Morris International has said it would “rather keep” its business in Russia than sell it on stringent Kremlin terms.

Thursday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Philip Morris sees ‘no hope’ of deal to sell Russian assets” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/msmhURBmZ4 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 22, 2023

And the Daily Mirror carries an interview with two captured members of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries.