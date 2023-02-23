Gaza rockets and Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gaza rockets and Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 4.50am Updated: February 23 2023, 7.50am
A demonstrator burns tyres during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus (Adel Hana/AP)
A demonstrator burns tyres during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus (Adel Hana/AP)

Palestinian militants in Gaza have launched rockets at southern Israel and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave after a deadly gun battle with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians.

A 66-year-old man died after the raid from tear gas inhalation.

The bloodshed extends one of the deadliest periods in years between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year.

Palestinian attacks on Israelis in 2023 have killed 11 people.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the western Gaza Strip
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the western Gaza Strip (Fatima Shbair/AP)

The violence comes in the first weeks of Israel’s new far-right government, which has promised to take a tough line against the Palestinians and pledged to ramp up settlement construction on lands Palestinians seek for their future state.

Israel was bracing for a retaliation and police were stepping up security in sensitive areas.

A day after a raid in January on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank that killed 10 Palestinians, a Palestinian shot and killed seven people outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem.

On Thursday, police said security guards at the entrance to a West Bank settlement shot a woman who police said attempted to stab the guards. Her condition was not immediately known.

The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired six rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the country’s south early on Thursday.

It said air defences intercepted five of the rockets, which were fired towards the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot.

One missile landed in an open field.

Palestinians Israel
A demonstrator burns tyres during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus (Adel Hana/AP)

Israeli aircraft then struck several targets in northern and central Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site and a military compound belonging to the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.

There were no reports of injuries in Israel or Gaza.

Violence in the West Bank often sets off a response from militants in Gaza, although the rocket attacks were not immediately claimed by Palestinian militant groups.

Among the 11 killed in Wednesday’s raid in Nablus were three Palestinian men, aged 72, 66 and 61, and a 16-year-old boy, according to health officials. Scores of others were wounded.

It was one of the bloodiest battles in nearly a year of fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed.

Israeli police said they were on heightened alert, while the Hamas militant group in Gaza said its patience was “running out”.

Islamic Jihad, another militant group, vowed to retaliate.

Israel Palestinians
Hamas has battled Israel in four wars since seizing control of Gaza in 2007 (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

In response to the raid, a strike was called across the West Bank, and schools, universities and shops all shut down in protest. Schools and universities were shuttered in Gaza.

The four-hour operation left a broad swathe of damage in a centuries-old marketplace in Nablus, a city known as a militant stronghold.

In one emotional scene, an overwhelmed medic pronounced a man dead, only to notice the lifeless patient was his father.

Elsewhere, an amateur video showed two men, apparently unarmed, being shot as they ran in the street.

Israel has been carrying out stepped-up arrest raids of wanted militants in the West Bank since a series of deadly Palestinian attacks in Israel last spring.

Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks.

But the raids have shown few signs of slowing the violence, and in cases like Wednesday’s operation, can raise the likelihood of reprisals.

A Palestinian gestures to Israeli military vehicles during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus
A Palestinian gestures to Israeli military vehicles during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The Israeli military said it entered Nablus, the West Bank’s commercial centre, to arrest three militants suspected in previous shooting attacks.

The main suspect was wanted over the killing of an Israeli soldier last autumn.

The influx of wounded overwhelmed the city’s Najah Hospital, said Ahmad Aswad, the head nurse of the cardiology department.

In the Old City of Nablus, people stared at the rubble that had been a large home in the centuries-old marketplace.

From one end to the other, shops were riddled with bullets. Parked cars were crushed. Blood stained the cement ruins. Furniture from the destroyed home was scattered among mounds of debris.

Various Palestinian militant groups claimed six of the dead – including the three targeted in the raid – as members.

Palestinians carry the bodies of 10 men killed in clashes with Israel troops in the West Bank city of Nablus
Palestinians carry the bodies of 10 men killed in clashes with Israel troops in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

There was no immediate word on whether the others belonged to armed groups.

Later, officials said a 66-year-old man had died from tear gas inhalation.

As the bodies were paraded through the crowd on stretchers, thousands of people packed the streets, chanting in support of the militants. Masked men fired into the air.

The fighting comes at a sensitive time, less than two months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-line government took office.

It presents an early challenge for Mr Netanyahu, who on top of spiralling violence is also facing waves of protests from Israelis against a plan to overhaul the country’s justice system.

The government is dominated by ultranationalists who have pushed for tougher action against Palestinian militants and vowed to entrench Israeli rule in the occupied West Bank.

Israel Politics
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Maya Alleruzzo/Pool/AP)

Israeli media have quoted top security officials as expressing concern that this could lead to even more violence as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches.

Nearly 60 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Last year, nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in those areas, making it the deadliest year there since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

Some 30 people on the Israeli side were killed in Palestinian attacks.

Israel says most of those killed were militants.

But youths protesting against the raids and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
A demonstrator burns tyres during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus (Adel Hana/AP)
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Emergency services at the house fire on Crieff Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented