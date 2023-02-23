MMA star Yaroslav Amosov relishing comeback bout after fighting for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MMA star Yaroslav Amosov relishing comeback bout after fighting for Ukraine

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 9.02am
Yaroslav Amosov is the Bellator welterweight champion (Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA)
Yaroslav Amosov is the Bellator welterweight champion (Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA)

Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov returns to mixed martial arts this weekend, nearly a year to the day since the Bellator welterweight champion’s world was turned upside down.

Friday marks the grim one-year anniversary of Russia launching a full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, which prompted Amosov to join countless compatriots in taking up arms to defend his besieged nation.

His hometown of Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv was bombarded in the first few weeks although Amosov was among the Ukrainian troops who retook control of the suburb in late March.

But the death and destruction he witnessed at close hand in the ongoing war has altered the worldview of Amosov, who will make his comeback to the octagon against Logan Storley at Bellator 291 on Saturday.

“It’s hard to watch people run for safety, it’s hard to watch parents pick up their kids and try to get them to safety, it’s hard to watch kids dying, people dying and your friends dying,” Amosov told the PA news agency, via a translator.

“That’s been my last year. When you go through a war, it puts things in perspective and you start to realise what’s important.

“Before for me, it was always about sport, training and getting better, which I still do but my priorities have drastically changed. You really just start to evaluate your life and what are issues and what are not.

“What I think about and focus on now is how soon can we have some peace?”

While there is no direct military action currently in Irpin or its surrounding areas, Amosov has no plans to bring his family back from Poland, having made the painful decision to evacuate his wife and infant son out of Ukraine before he joined the territorial defence.

He highlights the infrastructural problems still facing the town while there is also the lingering threat of indiscriminate Russian missile attacks.

But he was persuaded by those nearest and dearest to him to get back to MMA and is now set for his first fight since June 2021 when he faces Storley for a second time in Dublin.

“It was hard to leave and return to training but luckily it was the overwhelming support, advice and push that I got from my friends and family that told me it’s better to return to sport, it’s better to use my platform to deliver the message of what is happening in Ukraine,” he said.

Yaroslav Amosov has won all 26 of his mixed martial arts contests (Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA)

“My hometown, it’s still not a safe place. There’s no running water, electricity, heat, plus these random rocket attacks Russia is launching all over Ukraine. For now, my family is staying in Poland.”

Amosov – who buried his 170lb belt in his family home, which was reduced to ruins when he came back to retrieve the title after the Russian occupation – has won all 26 MMA contests but had arguably his toughest test against Storley, who lost a back-and-forth fight by split decision in November 2020.

“It feels great to be back, I’m excited,” the 29-year-old said. “I miss the feeling leading up to the fight, fight week, stepping into the cage, I’ve missed it all.”

As for his plans after the fight, he added: “I’m going to go to Ukraine but I’m going to go through Poland, I’d like to see my wife and my kid, give them a hug, spend a little time with them and then I’m going to go to Ukraine.”

