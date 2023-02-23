Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 10.24am
Cambodian villagers hold posters to spread awareness of H5N1 virus threats in Prey Veng eastern province (Cambodia Ministry of Health via AP)
Cambodian villagers hold posters to spread awareness of H5N1 virus threats in Prey Veng eastern province (Cambodia Ministry of Health via AP)

An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country’s first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads in poultry and was not deemed a threat to people until a 1997 outbreak among visitors to live poultry markets in Hong Kong.

Most human cases worldwide have involved direct contact with infected poultry, but concerns have arisen recently about infections in a variety of mammals and the possibility the virus could evolve to spread more easily between people.

The girl, from the rural south-eastern province of Prey Veng, became ill on February 16 and was sent to be treated at a hospital in the capital Phnom Penh.

A Cambodian animal health officer, right, and a military police officer place posters about awareness of H5N1 virus threats in Prey Veng eastern province
A Cambodian animal health officer, right, and a military police officer place posters about awareness of H5N1 virus threats in Prey Veng eastern province (Cambodia Ministry of Health via AP)

She was diagnosed on Wednesday after suffering a fever up to 39C with coughing and throat pain and died shortly afterwards, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Health officials have taken samples from a dead wild bird at a conservation area near the girl’s home, the ministry said in another statement on Thursday.

It said teams in the area would also warn residents about touching dead and sick birds.

Cambodian health minister Mam Bunheng warned that bird flu poses an especially high risk to children who may be feeding or collecting eggs from domesticated poultry, playing with the birds or cleaning their cages.

Symptoms of H5N1 infection are similar to those of other flus, including a cough, aches and fever, and in serious cases patients can develop life-threatening pneumonia.

Cambodia had 56 human cases of H5N1 from 2003 through to 2014 and 37 of them were fatal, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Globally, about 870 human infections and 457 deaths have been reported to the WHO in 21 countries.

But the pace has slowed, and there have been about 170 infections and 50 deaths in the last seven years.

Cambodian animal health experts educate villagers to take care of their health in Prey Veng eastern province
Cambodian animal health experts educate villagers to take care of their health in Prey Veng eastern province (Cambodia Ministry of Health via AP)

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier this month expressed concern about avian influenza infections in mammals including minks, otters, foxes and sea lions.

“H5N1 has spread widely in wild birds and poultry for 25 years, but the recent spillover to mammals needs to be monitored closely,” he warned.

In January, a nine-year-old girl in Ecuador became the first reported case of human infection in Latin America and the Caribbean.

She was treated with antiviral medicine.

Mr Tedros said earlier this month that the WHO still assesses the risk from bird flu to humans as low.

“But we cannot assume that will remain the case, and we must prepare for any change in the status quo,” he said.

Mr Tedros advised for people not to touch dead or sick wild animals and for countries to strengthen their surveillance of settings where people and animals interact.

