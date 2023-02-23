GP appears in court accused of sexually assaulting four women

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Hampshire GP accused of sexually assaulting four patients has appeared in court.

Mohan Babu is accused of non-penetrative sexual assaults against four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences.

They are said to have taken place in the Havant area between September 2019 and July 2021.

Babu, 46, who was working as a GP during this period, was reported for summons relating to five offences of sexual assault.

He did not indicate a plea when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Babu, of Nore Farm Avenue in Emsworth, was released on unconditional bail to attend Portsmouth Crown Court on March 27.