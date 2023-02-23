Ambulance handover delays jump to highest level since early January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ambulance handover delays jump to highest level since early January

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 2.38pm
Ambulance handover delays outside hospitals in England have jumped to their highest level since early January (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ambulance handover delays outside hospitals in England have jumped to their highest level since early January in a sign the NHS is still struggling with winter pressures.

One in four (25%) ambulance patients waited at least 30 minutes last week to be transferred to A&E teams, up from one in five (20%) the previous week.

It is the highest percentage since the first week of January, when the figure stood at just over a third of patients (36%).

Some 10% of patients last week had to wait over an hour to be handed to A&E staff, up from 7% the previous week, according to NHS data.

HEALTH Delays
(PA Graphics)

Handover delays are likely to reflect the difficulty faced by hospitals in finding space for new arrivals.

The latest figures also show an average of 13,694 hospital beds per day last week were occupied by people ready to be discharged.

This is up from 13,498 the previous week.

At this point last year, the number stood at 12,168.

Delayed discharges and handover delays hit record levels at the start of the year as the NHS struggled to deal with a surge in flu cases, a spike in Covid-19 patients and staff absences and bed shortages.

Flu levels have been on a downwards trend since early January but the number of patients testing positive for coronavirus has started to rise again in recent weeks.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director for England, said: “Today’s figures show pressure on the NHS remains high with almost 5,000 more patients in hospitals than this time last year, while Covid cases continue to increase.

“Despite this, NHS staff are working remarkably hard and have we now have extra capacity in place – including beds and virtual wards – helping services to progress on the elective backlog even as they continued to deal with the impact of strikes.

“The NHS prepared extensively for winter, including rolling out 24/7 system control centres and falls services, and staff will build on that as part of our two-year delivery plan to recover urgent and emergency care services.”

