James Maddison a fitness concern ahead of Leicester’s clash with Arsenal

Leicester will check on the fitness of James Maddison ahead of Saturday’s clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.

The England midfielder has been troubled by a knee problem since playing the full 90 minutes of last week’s loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Brendan Rodgers (right) will check on the fitness of Maddison (left) (John Walton/PA)

Manager Brendan Rodgers said at a press conference: “We’re obviously starting to get a lot of players back but we have to see how James Maddison is.

“He’s still nursing a knee issue, so we’ll just have to assess that tomorrow after training.”

Rodgers has suggested Ryan Bertrand is edging closer to a return to action after more than a year out following knee surgery.

The 33-year-old is now back in training and building up his fitness.

Ryan Bertrand has had a long spell on the sidelines (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rodgers said: “He will obviously still be a bit off it in terms of match fitness and whatnot but he’ll be available to train.”

Defender Jonny Evans remains on the sidelines with the thigh injury sustained in November.

Rodgers said: “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. He hasn’t been with the group this week.

“We’re hoping he can join at some point next week but that’s as detailed as that can be at the moment.”