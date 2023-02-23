Baby boy collapsed because of ‘slow injection of air’, Lucy Letby’s trial hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baby boy collapsed because of ‘slow injection of air’, Lucy Letby’s trial hears

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 5.21pm
Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A slow injection of air caused the sudden collapse of a baby boy allegedly harmed by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has been told.

Expert witness Dr Dewi Evans said he believes air “trickled” into the infant’s circulation via a connecting port on his intravenous drip.

He told Manchester Crown Court it could have taken “several minutes” for it to take effect before the youngster, Child M, rapidly deteriorated and almost died as staff battled for nearly 30 minutes to revive him.

Letby, 33, is accused of trying to kill Child M on the afternoon of April 9 2016 while he was being treated in nursery room one on the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

A prison van arrives at Manchester Crown Court, where the Lucy Letby murder trial is taking place
A prison van arrives at Manchester Crown Court, where the Lucy Letby murder trial is taking place (PA)

The defendant co-signed for an antibiotic given via a port on the drip at 3.45pm – 15 minutes before Child M stopped breathing followed by a dip in his heart rate and oxygen levels.

Letby was near the doorway of room one, helping a colleague prepare medication for Child M’s twin brother, when the alarm sounded at 4pm, the court heard on Thursday.

Consultant paediatrician Dr Evans said using a syringe to inject air via a port would be slower than a direct injection into the bloodstream.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC asked: “Would it follow, if someone chose to do it that way, they would not necessarily be standing over the baby at the time of the collapse?”

Dr Evans replied: “Yes, because you would not necessarily get an instant collapse. It could have occurred over several minutes.

Ben Myers KC, defending, said: “If there was air in his system sufficient to cause cardiac arrest, there is not going to be a recovery as rapid as this within 30 minutes.”

Dr Evans said: “I disagree with that. The resuscitation was absolutely incredible. This was a very, very robust period of resuscitation that was required. This is something that is fairly consistent with a baby having air into the circulation. I can’t think of any other cause.

“The volume required is pretty small. No nurse or doctor would allow a bubble of air into the circulation.”

Dr Evans said any bubbles would disappear if cardiac massage was carried out.

Mr Myers put it to Dr Evans that he no had empirical research to support his opinion that air could vanish within 30 minutes.

Dr Evans said he relied on his knowledge of “basic anatomy and physiology”.

Mr Myers went on: “You don’t know as a matter of fact how much air is required to cause a collapse?”

Dr Evans replied: “No. ‘Very little’ is all I can say.”

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Friday.

