UN passes non-binding resolution calling for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 9.13pm Updated: February 23 2023, 9.46pm
Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The UN General Assembly approved a non-binding resolution on Thursday that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and demands the withdrawal of its forces, sending a strong message on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion that Moscow’s aggression must end.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was more evidence it is not only the West that backs his country.

“The support is much broader, and it will only continue to be consolidated and to be solidified,” Mr Kuleba said after the vote.

China’s deputy United Nations ambassador Dai Bing address the UN General Assembly (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

“This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine’s side because many countries representing Latin America, Africa (and) Asia voted in favour today.”

The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralysed by Russia’s veto power.

Its resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.

Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the assembly during two days of debate, with many urging support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a basic principle of the UN Charter that all countries must subscribe to when they join the world organisation.

The war has been fought ferociously and left thousands of dead and wounded on both sides (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The war has killed tens of thousands on both sides and has reduced entire cities to ruins and its impact has been felt worldwide in higher food and fuel costs and rising inflation.

In his own appeal, Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said Ukrainians deserve “not only our compassion, but also our support and solidarity”.

Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock asked countries that claim “that by arming Ukraine, we are pouring oil into the fire” why Western nations would do that.

“The West didn’t want or choose the war and would rather focus all its energy and money on fixing schools, fighting the climate crisis or strengthening social justice,” she told the assembly.

“But the truth is – if Russia stops fighting, this war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends.”

Monitors show the result of the United Nations General Assembly vote for a UN resolution upholding Ukraine’s territorial integrity and calling for a cessation of hostilities (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Venezuela’s deputy ambassador addressed the council on behalf of 16 countries that either voted against or abstained on almost all of five previous resolutions on Ukraine: Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, North Korea, St Vincent, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

While other countries focused on Russia’s actions, deputy ambassador Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said on Wednesday that all countries without exception “must stringently comply with the United Nations Charter”.

He said the countries in his group were against what he called divisive action in the General Assembly, and for “a spirit of compromise”.

China’s deputy UN ambassador Dai Bing told the assembly on Thursday: “We support Russia and Ukraine in moving towards each other, resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible, bringing their legitimate concerns into the negotiation, setting out feasible options, and giving a chance to an early end of the crisis and the rebuilding of peace.”

“The international community should make joint efforts to facilitate peace talks.”

But European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters the aggressor and the victim cannot be put on equal terms, and Ukraine cannot be asked not to defend itself.

Unhappily, he said, “Russia has not sent any positive signal of any minimum willingness to work for a peace.”

He said “that’s reality” and everyone who went to the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin will continue with his so-called special military operation “until he gets the military objective that he has been unable to get”.

