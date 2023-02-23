Boeing to end production of Super Hornet fighter plane featured in Top Gun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Boeing to end production of Super Hornet fighter plane featured in Top Gun

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 10.03pm
Boeing expects to end production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet in late 2025 (Senior Airman Elora J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)
Boeing expects to end production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet in late 2025 (Senior Airman Elora J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

Even Tom Cruise and Top Gun could not save the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Boeing announced on Thursday that it expects to end production of the fighter jet in late 2025 after a final delivery to the US Navy.

Production of the plane could be stretched out to 2027 if India places an order, the company said.

The first F/A-18 debuted in 1983 and was built by McDonnell Douglas, which merged with Boeing in 1997.

More than 2,000 Hornets, Super Hornets and Growlers have been delivered to the US military and the governments of many allies, including Canada, Finland, Australia and Malaysia.

But the plane’s fate has been in doubt in recent years. The Navy had planned not to buy any Super Hornets after autumn 2021, citing the age of the plane’s design. Only an act of Congress kept production running.

News of the plane’s curtain call comes less than a month after Boeing delivered the last of its iconic 747 jumbo jet that has been used in passenger and cargo service for half a century.

Boeing said ending F/A-18 production will let it focus on future military aircraft, both crewed and uncrewed, and increase production of other defence projects.

The company said it plans to build three new facilities in St Louis, where the F/A-18s are assembled.

“We are planning for our future, and building fighter aircraft is in our DNA,” said Steve Nordlund, vice president of Boeing’s Air Dominance division.

The company said it will continue to develop upgrades to the current fleet of F/A-18 Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers. The latter is a carrier-based electronic version of the jet.

The Super Hornet featured prominently in the 2022 movie Top Gun: Maverick, with Cruise reprising his role in a 1980s movie about a Navy pilot.

The sequel got positive reviews and was among the highest-grossing movies of last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
3
3
Fire engines outside the property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
4
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039520 - Perth Christmas lights switch-on event 2022 - Picture shows scenes from the event - Main Stage, Tay Street, Perth Saturday 19th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas…
5
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved
3
6
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
7
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
8
Alasdair Morrison denied the breach, claiming he forgot to notify police.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
9
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
10
Kelly Somerville.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months

More from The Courier

To go with story by Chloe Burrell. New art exhibition launches at Dundee?s McManus Gallery. Picture shows; Picture One: Alan Robb (2022-10) Picture Two: Donald Bain (2022-22). N/A. Supplied by Picture One: Cynthia J Robb and Picture Two: The Artist's Estate Date; Unknown
McManus exhibition reveals 'What's New' and showcases last decade of acquisitions
Some of the new pasta dishes that will be available. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews
The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant
Eve Muirhead wearing her mask for the opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and new Dunfermline loanee Paul McGowan (right). Images: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and 'crazy' fixture list
Dale Crookshank robbed Sam's Store in Arbroath. Picture: DCT Media
Tomahawk-wielding Arbroath shop raider jailed for two years
Hamid was a hero in Washington DC. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United: Meet the ex-Celtic target and DC United hero ready…
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels nearly 50 buses: List of affected routes
12
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Svetlana Pokhova pictured in Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now

Editor's Picks

Most Commented