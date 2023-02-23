Manchester United reach Europa League last 16 with comeback win over Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United reach Europa League last 16 with comeback win over Barcelona

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 10.05pm Updated: February 23 2023, 10.31pm
Manchester United’s Antony (centre) celebrates his goal (PA)
Manchester United’s Antony (centre) celebrates his goal (PA)

Supersub Antony fired Manchester United to a thrilling statement victory against Barcelona as Erik ten Hag’s improving side progressed from this breathless Europa League knockout play-off clash.

A week on from the absorbing, chaotic 2-2 first leg draw in Catalunya, these football heavyweights locked horns once again seeking progress to the last 16 under the Old Trafford lights.

Robert Lewandowski’s penalty had United facing an all-too-familiar European exit to Spanish opposition, only for Fred to fire home and Antony to superbly seal a memorable 2-1 comeback win and 4-3 aggregate success.

This victory will be remembered with their 1984 and 2008 second-leg Old Trafford triumphs against Barca and sets Ten Hag’s men up nicely for Sunday’s shot at Carabao Cup glory against Newcastle at Wembley.

Ten Hag had called for his side’s best but their first half display was a pale imitation of their promising performance at the Nou Camp and Lewandowski punished them with an early penalty.

Bruno Fernandes could not believe his pull on Alejandro Balde was punished but the skipper helped made amends by setting up Fred to strike the Red Devils level just 85 seconds after half-time.

Manchester United v Barcelona – UEFA Europa League – Play Off – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Fred levelled the scores (Martin Rickett/PA)

United returned from the break a different beast and Antony secured a huge victory by showing supreme technique to fire home in front of the Stretford End.

Smoke from the away end filled the air as play got under way, with excitement among home fans turning to expectancy when Fernandes raced through on goal three minutes in.

Casemiro’s excellent whipped ball put through the United skipper, who steadied himself before seeing his strike from a narrow angle stopped by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Manchester United v Barcelona – UEFA Europa League – Play Off – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Casemiro and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, right, battle for the ball (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Leeds winger Raphinha, who ensured last week’s first leg ended level, had Barca’s first shot of the evening and the visitors’ second put them into an 18th minute lead.

A seemingly innocuous moment ended in referee Clement Turpin pointing to the spot for a Fernandes pull on Balde.

It was silly by the skipper but a soft-looking decision that led to angry remonstrations, with Lewandowski just managing to convert the penalty after David De Gea took it on to the post with a glove.

Manchester United v Barcelona – UEFA Europa League – Play Off – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fernandes could not make clean contact on a volley over the shoulder and the hosts found a response hard as they were frustrated by Barca – and some officiating.

Fred saw a cross-shot temporarily panic Ter Stegen before it landed on the roof of the net but United were struggling, with the atmosphere becoming flat and the play predictable.

De Gea was breathing a sigh of relief after Casemiro came to the rescue after his poor pass out was intercepted in stoppage-time.

Manchester United v Barcelona – UEFA Europa League – Play Off – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Jadon Sancho, left, was involved in Manchester United’s leveller (Martin Rickett/PA)

Antony replaced ineffective Wout Weghorst at the break and it was another Brazilian who would strike within a minute of the resumption.

Barca were clumsy in their attempts to deal with a throw-in and Jadon Sancho passed to Fernandes, whose ball on was met by a quality touch and finish by Fred in front of the Stretford End.

It was just the response United needed and took the volume up several notches, with Antony seeing an effort held before tempers frayed after Fernandes booted the ball into Frenkie de Jong’s midriff.

Manchester United v Barcelona – UEFA Europa League – Play Off – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Bruno Fernandes was given a yellow card (Martin Rickett/PA)

United had improved markedly from the first half but De Gea had to come to the rescue in the 64th minute as Sancho lost Jules Kounde, whose close-range header was denied by a fine fingertip save.

It was a save that gave United the platform to win this pulsating second leg.

Luke Shaw kept a Lisandro Martinez long ball alive with a great backheel at the byline and Fernandes passed on for substitute Alejandro Garnacho to get away a first-time effort. That was blocked, so too was Fred’s follow-up, but Antony showed excellent quality to strike the loose ball low beyond Ter Stegen and into the far corner.

Manchester United v Barcelona – UEFA Europa League – Play Off – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Antony enjoyed his contribution (Martin Rickett/PA)

In-form Marcus Rashford fired into the side-netting and Ten Hag rang the changes to shore things up, with United breaking up the play as Barca sought to take the match to extra-time.

Four minutes into time added on Varane got back to clear a Lewandowski shot off the line, unaware offside had been called. That was celebrated wildly, but it was not a patch on the outpouring of joy which greeted the final whistle.

