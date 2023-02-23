Latest sentence offers R Kelly the prospect of being freed from jail one day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Latest sentence offers R Kelly the prospect of being freed from jail one day

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 10.29pm
R Kelly could live long enough to be released from jail one day after his latest sentence (Yui Mok/PA)
R Kelly could live long enough to be released from jail one day after his latest sentence (Yui Mok/PA)

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a call from prosecutors to keep R Kelly behind bars until he is 100, instead telling the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer he would serve all but one of his 20 years on child sex convictions simultaneously with a previous racketeering sentence.

Handed down in a courtroom in Kelly’s hometown of Chicago, the sentence means Kelly could make it out of prison alive, when he is about 80.

Prosecutors had asked Judge Harry Leinenweber to sentence him to 25 years – and to not let him begin serving those until after he completed the first 30-year sentence, imposed on him last year in New York.

“The nature of this offence is horrific,” Judge Leinenweber said in explaining the 20-year sentence. He noted that Kelly’s sexual abuse victims would suffer from his crimes for the rest of their lives.

R Kelly
R Kelly’s defence attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, welcomed the sentence (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

At the same time, he accepted defence arguments that Kelly might not even make it to 80, so handing him a consecutive lengthy sentence, rather than allowing him to serve all but one year of it simultaneously, did not make much sense.

“He has a life expectancy of not a hell of a lot more,” the judge said. “He is 56 years of age.”

Kelly’s defence lawyer celebrated the ruling as a victory, and some of the singer’s fans could be heard cheering outside the courtroom.

Kelly remained still, his eyes downcast, as Judge Leinenweber explained what was at times a hard-to-follow sentence.

He did seem to show some emotion when a representative read a statement written by “Jane”, one of his accusers and a key prosecution witness.

“I was brainwashed by Robert and a sex slave,” Jane’s statement said. “It almost killed me.”

Kelly did not make a statement in court prior to the sentencing decision, heeding the advice of his lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, to stay quiet while they appeal both his Chicago and New York convictions.

“It’s the right outcome,” Ms Bonjean said. “The judge was reasonable. He, I think, took into account both sides and ultimately was fair.”

R Kelly
R Kelly is already serving 30 years in prison for racketeering offences (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

The US Attorney in Chicago, John Lausch, conceded that prosecutors were disappointed Kelly did nt receive more consecutive prison time.

But he added, “Twenty years is a significant sentence, and we are happy that that was imposed in this case.”

The judge said at the outset of the hearing that he did not accept the government’s contention that Kelly used fear to woo underage girls for sex, a determination that was important in deciding whether to extend Kelly’s current term significantly.

“The (government’s) whole theory of grooming, was sort of the opposite of fear of bodily harm,” the judge told the court.

R Kelly
R Kelly’s uncle, Gregory Preston, left, and other family members talk to reporters after the sentencing hearing (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

“It was the fear of lost love, lost affections (from Kelly)’. It just doesn’t seem to me that it rises to the fear of bodily harm.”

Two of Kelly’s accusers asked the judge to punish him harshly.

“When your virginity is taken by a paedophile at 14 – your life is never your own,” Jane’s statement read.

Another accuser, who used the pseudonym “Nia”, addressed Kelly directly in court. Speaking forcefully as her voice quivered, Nia said Kelly would repeatedly point out her alleged faults while he abused her.

“Now you are here – because there is something wrong with you,” she said. “No longer will you be able to harm children.”

Jurors in Chicago convicted Kelly last year on six of 13 counts: three of producing child porn and three of enticement of minors for sex.

Prosecutors did not get a conviction on the marquee charge: that Kelly and his then-business manager successfully rigged his state child pornography trial in 2008.

Kelly rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit I Believe I Can Fly and for sex-infused songs such as Bump n’ Grind, he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Prosecutors described Kelly as “a serial sexual predator” who used his fame and wealth to reel in, sexually abuse and then discard star-struck fans.

US Assistant Attorney Jeannice Appenteng urged the judge to keep Kelly in prison “for the rest of his life”.

Kelly’s abuse of children was especially appalling, she said on Thursday, because he “memorialised” his abuse by filming victims, including Jane.

Ms Appenteng told the court Kelly “used Jane as a sex prop, a thing” for producing pornographic videos.

But Ms Bonjean has accused prosecutors of offering an “embellished narrative” to get the judge to join what she called the government’s “bloodthirsty campaign to make Kelly a symbol of the #MeToo movement”.

The singer has suffered enough, including financially, Ms Bonjean said. She said his worth once approached one billion US dollars (£840 million), but that he “is now destitute”.

Given his age and current 30-year sentence, Ms Bonjean said sentencing Kelly to 25 more years would be “overkill”.

“It is symbolic,” she said. “Why? Because it is R Kelly.”

Just before Kelly was taken back to detention on Thursday, he requested that he not be placed on suicide watch because constant checks by guards “is in and of itself cruel” and “creates mental health issues,” Ms Bonjean said.

“He was expecting this,” she told the judge. “Mr Kelly is not suicidal.”

