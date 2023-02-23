Erik ten Hag: Taking Barcelona scalp proves Manchester United can beat anyone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag: Taking Barcelona scalp proves Manchester United can beat anyone

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 11.35pm Updated: February 24 2023, 5.11am
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side’s thrilling comeback victory over Barcelona in the Europa League shows they can beat anyone.

United looked to be heading out of Europe to Spanish opposition again when Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty put Barca 3-2 up on aggregate and in control at Old Trafford.

But a fine revival saw Fred equalise after only 82 seconds of the second half before half-time substitute Antony sent home fans wild with a 73rd-minute strike to seal a 2-1 win on the night and a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

Victory, which sends United through to the last 16, sees them still competing on all four fronts and is the perfect tonic ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

Barca are runaway leaders in LaLiga, which gives Ten Hag belief his side are a match for anyone in Europe.

“It was a magnificent night,” he said. “I think it is brilliant when you can beat Barcelona, eight points ahead of Real Madrid in LaLiga and we have seen in this week Real Madrid playing.

“We have the potential to beat the big teams, we have shown we can beat City, we can beat Arsenal, we can beat Liverpool. If we do the right things, if we follow the rules, if we follow principles and show discipline and team spirit, I think this team can achieve a lot.

“You need a strategy to build that but also you need results to get that strong belief. I think this is another step because when you can beat Barcelona – one of the best teams in this moment in Europe – your belief can be really strong because then I think you are able to beat anyone.”

It was a big moment for Antony, who was introduced at half-time, following recent criticism for his performances.

But his arrival helped change the game and Ten Hag knows what he brings to his side.

“I know he can deal with it,” the Dutchman said. “He is brave, he is fearless, so I think what he brought in the second half was what we needed, running in behind and dribbles and his goal.

Manchester United’s Antony celebrates scoring
Manchester United’s Antony made a vital impact from the bench (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He is brave and will go for it and when he has the opportunity he will strike. He brings so much to this team.”

At half-time Barcelona had one foot in the last-16 draw as they controlled the first half, but only had Lewandowski’s penalty to show for it.

They were unable to match United’s intensity after the break, but boss Xavi did not leave too disappointed.

“I think we lacked that calm and patience, we started the second half really badly, we were dominating the game and controlling it,” he said.

Casemiro and David De Gea celebrate Manchester United's victory
Casemiro and David De Gea celebrate Manchester United’s victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We needed more more patience and more game management, we lost some duels and those finer details in the second half.

“We could have been more intense, we have lost a couple of duels, but in my point of view we lacked a little bit in our game. We were without Gavi and Pedro and in the second half that is where you saw the difference.

“In general we can be proud with how we have competed and shown our face against a really big side. It is a shame because we had an excellent first half. Now we need to concentrate on the league and cup.”

